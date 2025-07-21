Medical Officer Laments Occupation of Beds by Patients With Non-emergency Conditions

Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr. Marcia Graham, says public hospitals in the western region have a steady influx of patients with non-emergency conditions, leaving less room for those in urgent need of care.

“Our hospitals are full, and what is unfortunate is that the persons that are occupying the beds, in many cases, are persons that are not even ill in the true sense of the word,” she told Councillors at the July 10 meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Savanna-la-Mar.

Dr. Graham explained that many hospital beds are being occupied by patients who do not meet the clinical criteria for admission but are unable to leave due to social challenges.

“They may not have anywhere to go or there is no family member to pick them up, and so they remain in hospital for long periods of time,” she said.

“Sometimes the social problems are greater than the health problems, and so the hospital becomes a kind of home away from home,” the Medical Officer added.

She warned that the situation is compromising the ability of the health system to function efficiently.

“So, you have these persons occupying beds that are needed by persons who have legitimate clinical reasons for being admitted, and we have to turn those persons away or find somewhere else to manage them,” she said.

Dr. Graham called for greater support from families and communities in resolving these social gaps.

“We need to remember that hospitals are not social facilities, and the space is needed for the acutely ill,” she emphasised.

Dr. Graham also urged elected officials and community members to help address this very concerning issue.

“We are asking for your support in working with the relevant agencies to find solutions to some of these social challenges that end up creating a burden on the health system,” she said.