Medical Cannabis Industry Stakeholders Welcome Regulatory Amendments

Stakeholders in Jamaica’s medical cannabis industry have welcomed recent amendments to the Dangerous Drugs (Cannabis Licensing) (Interim) Regulations.

The Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) has launched the Medical Cannabis Special Permit Programme, a landmark initiative designed to expand access and promote the inclusion of traditional ganja growers within Jamaica’s medical cannabis industry.

This initiative was officially launched during a function held recently at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston.

The updated regulations introduce two new permit categories: the Cultivator’s (Transitional) Special Permit and the Special Community Permit, providing structured pathways for traditional ganja farmers and community groups to enter and transition into the regulated industry.

The changes also streamline processes and lower barriers to entry, while enhancing operational conditions through extended authorisation periods, standardised security requirements that reduce start-up costs, and provisions supporting delivery services for retail operators.

Ganja Growers and Producers Association of Jamaica President, Maurice Ellis, said the regulatory amendments, particularly the introduction of the Special Community Permit and the Cultivator’s Transitional Permit, represent a critical step towards greater inclusion in Jamaica’s cannabis industry.

He noted that for decades, traditional farmers have been forced to operate outside the formal framework due to structural barriers, high compliance costs, complex licensing requirements, and limited access to capital.

“These new permits begin to correct that imbalance. The special community permit has the potential to legitimise grassroots cultivation at scale, empowering organised farmer groups and enabling shared infrastructure, compliance, and market access. The transitional permit importantly creates a bridge, bringing experienced cultivators into the regulated space without immediately subjecting them to full regulatory burdens that they are not equipped to meet,” Mr. Ellis stated.

He pointed out, however, that permits alone will not deliver transformation.

“To ensure success, we must simplify the application process, provide technical and financial support to small farmers, and ensure guaranteed pathways for legally grown products. If not, we risk formalising exclusion rather than expanding participation,” Mr. Ellis said.

“We stand ready as an Association to partner with the Government to ensure these reforms translate into real opportunities for thousands of small and traditional farmers across Jamaica,” he added.

Authorisation Holder and retail operator, Kimberley Myrie, said she has been active in the industry for just over three years.

“I am humbled to be a part of an industry shaped by so many individuals who have paved the way for Jamaica’s cannabis sector. The progress we are seeing today stands on the foundation of their work, advocacy, and resilience,” she stated.

Ms. Myrie recounted that when she first entered the industry, “I had absolutely no idea what I was getting myself into… but I can say that I have enjoyed my journey.

“With the guidance I have received, especially from the CLA…, I have been able to successfully make it to my second licensed term. So, in the early days of my licensed term, I faced a significant challenge. My retail space was relatively small and was not located in a high-traffic area,” she informed.

“I was a bit disheartened to learn that I could not do deliveries. So this would mean that I wouldn’t be able to reach patients who were immobile and other persons who needed access to their meds. I simply just could not get to them, and that is why the amendments to the regulations have opened new avenues for those of us in the retail space to reach our patients. The introduction of the delivery option puts us right on their doorstep,” she added.

Ms. Myrie expressed her satisfaction with the new developments and said she looks forward to working with the CLA to ensure continued compliance in this new era.

“I must also mention that the permit programmes focusing on traditional farmers’ inclusion and subsequent transition to the regulated space could introduce new and local strains and varieties that will diversify our product offerings and positive additions for further growth and development. So I would like to thank the CLA for listening and actioning our concerns… and here’s to continuing to work together in moving forward and innovating and growing Jamaica’s medical cannabis industry,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Authorisation Holder and cultivator, Gawayne Mahadoo, welcomed the amendments to the regulations, particularly those addressing fencing heights and the standardisation of licence tenure.

All authorisations will now carry a three-year tenure, with cultivation authorisations aligned to the same duration as all other licence categories.

Mr. Mahadoo noted that the extension of the licence tenure “to three years, will increase the profitability of the cultivator in the industry, while offering us more security, as we tend to be the most vulnerable group of the authorisation holders”.