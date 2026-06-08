Media Invited to Apply for Diaspora Conference Accreditation by June 9

Local and overseas media practitioners are invited to apply for accreditation to cover the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, to be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from June 14-18.

Accreditation is open to traditional and new media. Applicants must demonstrate that they have provided, or intend to provide, coverage of the conference during the pre-conference period.

The deadline for submission is June 9.

Accredited media representatives will receive daily conference updates, advisories, news packages and other content, while limited space will be available for in-person coverage through the Conference Media Centre.

Media entities interested in carrying the Opening Ceremony and other conference proceedings on their platforms may also submit requests.

All applications will be reviewed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), with approved entities to be contacted directly.

The accreditation form may be accessed online at https://aitix.app/events/bjdc/media-apply.