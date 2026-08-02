Media Advisory

Media AdvisoryBy: August 2, 2026 ,
The Full Story
WHO: The Jamaica Information Service (JIS)
WHAT: Schedule of activities for coverage for the State Visit to Jamaica of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama President of the Republic of Ghana
WHEN: August 2 – August 5, 2026
BACKGROUND: At the invitation of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, Jamaica will host His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, for a State Visit scheduled from August 2 to 5. Jamaica and Ghana share long-standing bonds of friendship, and the visit is an opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.
Only accredited members of the media will be allowed to cover the assignments scheduled for the state visit. Technical teams must set up and plug in at least three hours before the start of all events to allow for the smooth flow of activities. Plug in or set up will not be facilitated once the ceremonies are in progress.
Media will be allowed to plug into the JIS media box at the Official Welcome Ceremony at King’s House. Plug in at the UWI Reparations Dialogue will be facilitated in the UWI media box.
The passes can be collected at the Jamaica Information Service office at 58A Half Way Tree Road at the 24-hour security post.
All media personnel MUST walk with their work ID along with accreditation pass to cover events.
Please see attached QR Code and the link below which will give access to the Dropbox to which JIS content will be uploaded for access by media houses.
State Visit to Jamaica, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana
Additionally, the Official Welcome Ceremony at King’s House will be live streamed on the Jamaica Information Service YouTube page.
Schedule of Activities
9:00p.m. Sunday August 2, 2026 – Arrival of Presidential Aircraft
Norman Manley International Airport – JIS ONLY COVERAGE
9:00a.m. Monday, August 3, 2026
- Event – Official Welcome Ceremony
- Venue – On the ceremonial lawns of King’s House
- Access – ALL MEDIA
9:45a.m. Monday, August 3, 2026
- Event – Courtesy Call on Their Excellencies the Governor-General and The Most Hon Lady Allen
- Venue – Drawing Room, King’s House
- Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)
10:30a.m. Monday, August 3, 2026
- Event – Bilateral engagement, Signing of Official Guest Book
- Venue – Port Cochere and Lobby – Executive Building, Office of the Prime Minister
- Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)
11:00a.m. Monday, August 3, 2026
- Event – Bilateral Talks between Jamaican and Ghanaian Delegations
- Venue – Conference Room, Executive Building – Office of the Prime Minister
- Access – (Photography Opportunity)
12:00p.m Monday, August 3, 2026
- Event – Media Statements by Prime Minister of Jamaica and President of Ghana
- Venue – Lobby, Executive Building, Office of the Prime Minister
- Access – ALL MEDIA
12:45 pm Monday August 3, 2026
- Event – Working Luncheon and Tour Port of Kingston
- Venue – Kingston Wharves Ltd. Total Logistics Facility, 195 Second Street, Newport West
- Access – JIS and media pool
3:45p.m. Monday August 3, 2026
- Event – Courtesy Call by the Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition, Senator Donna Scott-Mottley, representing the Leader of the Opposition
- Venue – Paul Bogle Suite, Jamaica Pegasus Hotel
- Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)
4:30p.m. Monday August 3, 2026
- Event – Reparations Dialogue, Statement by President of Ghana
- Venue – Council Room, UWI Regional Headquarters
- Access – ALL MEDIA
NB: Arrival of President’s delegation at 4:15p.m for (Photography Opportunity)
8:15p.m. Monday, August 3, 2026
- Event – Mello-Go-Roun 2026 – Celebrating Jamaica’s 64th Independence Anniversary
- Venue – National Arena, Independence Village
- Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)
9:30a.m Tuesday August 4, 2026
- Event – Floral Tribute, Shrine of National Hero The Right Excellent Marcus Garvey
- Venue – National Heroes Park
- Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)
9:45 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2026
- Event – Arrival of President of Ghana to address the Houses of Parliament
- Venue – George William Gordon House, Duke Street
- Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)
10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2026
- Event –President of Ghana to address the Houses of Parliament
- Venue – George William Gordon House, Duke Street
- Access – ALL MEDIA
12:30 p.m. Tuesday August 4, 2026
- Event – Great House Reception and Visit to Ghanian Village Houses
- Venue – Seville Heritage Park, St. Ann
- Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)
7:15 p.m. Tuesday August 4, 2026
- Event – Arrival for State Dinner hosted by Their Excellencies the Governor-General and the Most Hon. Lady Allen
- Venue – Ballroom, King’s House
- Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)
7:30 p.m. Tuesday August 4, 2026
- Event – State Dinner hosted by Their Excellencies the Governor-General and the Most Hon. Lady Allen
- Venue – Ballroom, King’s House
- Access – ALL MEDIA
7: 30 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2026
- Event – Official farewell
- Venue – Norman Manley International Airport
- Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)
Contact: For further information, contact:
Public Relations Department
Jamaica Information Service
Tel: 876-926-3590-4
Email: pr@jis.gov.jm