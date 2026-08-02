Media Advisory

WHO: The Jamaica Information Service (JIS)

WHAT: Schedule of activities for coverage for the State Visit to Jamaica of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama President of the Republic of Ghana

WHEN: August 2 – August 5, 2026

BACKGROUND: At the invitation of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, Jamaica will host His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, for a State Visit scheduled from August 2 to 5. Jamaica and Ghana share long-standing bonds of friendship, and the visit is an opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Only accredited members of the media will be allowed to cover the assignments scheduled for the state visit. Technical teams must set up and plug in at least three hours before the start of all events to allow for the smooth flow of activities. Plug in or set up will not be facilitated once the ceremonies are in progress.

Media will be allowed to plug into the JIS media box at the Official Welcome Ceremony at King’s House. Plug in at the UWI Reparations Dialogue will be facilitated in the UWI media box.

The passes can be collected at the Jamaica Information Service office at 58A Half Way Tree Road at the 24-hour security post.

All media personnel MUST walk with their work ID along with accreditation pass to cover events.

Please see attached QR Code and the link below which will give access to the Dropbox to which JIS content will be uploaded for access by media houses.

State Visit to Jamaica, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana

Additionally, the Official Welcome Ceremony at King’s House will be live streamed on the Jamaica Information Service YouTube page.

Schedule of Activities

9:00p.m. Sunday August 2, 2026 – Arrival of Presidential Aircraft

Norman Manley International Airport – JIS ONLY COVERAGE

9:00a.m. Monday, August 3, 2026

Event – Official Welcome Ceremony

– Official Welcome Ceremony Venue – On the ceremonial lawns of King’s House

– On the ceremonial lawns of King’s House Access – ALL MEDIA

9:45a.m. Monday, August 3, 2026

Event – Courtesy Call on Their Excellencies the Governor-General and The Most Hon Lady Allen

– Courtesy Call on Their Excellencies the Governor-General and The Most Hon Lady Allen Venue – Drawing Room, King’s House

– Drawing Room, King’s House Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)

10:30a.m. Monday, August 3, 2026

Event – Bilateral engagement, Signing of Official Guest Book

– Bilateral engagement, Signing of Official Guest Book Venue – Port Cochere and Lobby – Executive Building, Office of the Prime Minister

– Port Cochere and Lobby – Executive Building, Office of the Prime Minister Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)

11:00a.m. Monday, August 3, 2026

Event – Bilateral Talks between Jamaican and Ghanaian Delegations

– Bilateral Talks between Jamaican and Ghanaian Delegations Venue – Conference Room, Executive Building – Office of the Prime Minister

– Conference Room, Executive Building – Office of the Prime Minister Access – (Photography Opportunity)

12:00p.m Monday, August 3, 2026

Event – Media Statements by Prime Minister of Jamaica and President of Ghana

– Media Statements by Prime Minister of Jamaica and President of Ghana Venue – Lobby, Executive Building, Office of the Prime Minister

– Lobby, Executive Building, Office of the Prime Minister Access – ALL MEDIA

12:45 pm Monday August 3, 2026

Event – Working Luncheon and Tour Port of Kingston

– Working Luncheon and Tour Port of Kingston Venue – Kingston Wharves Ltd. Total Logistics Facility, 195 Second Street, Newport West

– Kingston Wharves Ltd. Total Logistics Facility, 195 Second Street, Newport West Access – JIS and media pool

3:45p.m. Monday August 3, 2026

Event – Courtesy Call by the Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition, Senator Donna Scott-Mottley, representing the Leader of the Opposition

– Courtesy Call by the Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition, Senator Donna Scott-Mottley, representing the Leader of the Opposition Venue – Paul Bogle Suite, Jamaica Pegasus Hotel

– Paul Bogle Suite, Jamaica Pegasus Hotel Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)

4:30p.m. Monday August 3, 2026

Event – Reparations Dialogue, Statement by President of Ghana

– Reparations Dialogue, Statement by President of Ghana Venue – Council Room, UWI Regional Headquarters

– Council Room, UWI Regional Headquarters Access – ALL MEDIA

NB: Arrival of President’s delegation at 4:15p.m for (Photography Opportunity)

8:15p.m. Monday, August 3, 2026

Event – Mello-Go-Roun 2026 – Celebrating Jamaica’s 64th Independence Anniversary

– Mello-Go-Roun 2026 – Celebrating Jamaica’s 64th Independence Anniversary Venue – National Arena, Independence Village

– National Arena, Independence Village Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)

9:30a.m Tuesday August 4, 2026

Event – Floral Tribute, Shrine of National Hero The Right Excellent Marcus Garvey

– Floral Tribute, Shrine of National Hero The Right Excellent Marcus Garvey Venue – National Heroes Park

– National Heroes Park Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)

9:45 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Event – Arrival of President of Ghana to address the Houses of Parliament

– Arrival of President of Ghana to address the Houses of Parliament Venue – George William Gordon House, Duke Street

– George William Gordon House, Duke Street Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)

10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Event –President of Ghana to address the Houses of Parliament

–President of Ghana to address the Houses of Parliament Venue – George William Gordon House, Duke Street

– George William Gordon House, Duke Street Access – ALL MEDIA

12:30 p.m. Tuesday August 4, 2026

Event – Great House Reception and Visit to Ghanian Village Houses

– Great House Reception and Visit to Ghanian Village Houses Venue – Seville Heritage Park, St. Ann

– Seville Heritage Park, St. Ann Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)

7:15 p.m. Tuesday August 4, 2026

Event – Arrival for State Dinner hosted by Their Excellencies the Governor-General and the Most Hon. Lady Allen

– Arrival for State Dinner hosted by Their Excellencies the Governor-General and the Most Hon. Lady Allen Venue – Ballroom, King’s House

– Ballroom, King’s House Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)

7:30 p.m. Tuesday August 4, 2026

Event – State Dinner hosted by Their Excellencies the Governor-General and the Most Hon. Lady Allen

– State Dinner hosted by Their Excellencies the Governor-General and the Most Hon. Lady Allen Venue – Ballroom, King’s House

– Ballroom, King’s House Access – ALL MEDIA

7: 30 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Event – Official farewell

– Official farewell Venue – Norman Manley International Airport

– Norman Manley International Airport Access – ALL MEDIA (Photography Opportunity)

Contact: For further information, contact:

Public Relations Department

Jamaica Information Service

Tel: 876-926-3590-4

Email: pr@jis.gov.jm