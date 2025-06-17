Media Accreditation for CARICOM

Journalists covering the upcoming 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Montego Bay, St. James, are being reminded that they must be accredited.

The 49th Regular Meeting, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from July 6 to 8.

Accreditation for the event is being facilitated by the CARICOM Secretariat online at https://register.caricom.org/view.php?id=46900.

Journalists and other media personnel are encouraged to submit their accreditation requests by Monday, June 23, 2025.

Media entities are reminded that the opening ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, July 6 at 5:00 p.m., will be streamed live on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) and CARICOM social media platforms.

Media houses requiring a clean feed of the opening ceremony should send an email to edit@jis.gov.jm or media@caricom.org.

Prime Minister Holness and CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett, will address the opening ceremony.

The 49th Regular Meeting will be held under the theme ‘People, Partnerships, Prosperity: Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’.

It will bring together CARICOM member states, associate member states, representatives from regional bodies and specially invited guests.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a security technology expo alongside the main sessions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, at a recent briefing, informed that the security expo will be open to delegates and their technical teams, allowing for the sharing of tools and best practices.

The conference will be preceded by the 18th CARICOM road race on July 5 in observance of CARICOM Day.