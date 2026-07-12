Measures Put In Place To Improve Animal Tagging

As part of efforts to strengthen the fight against praedial larceny, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining is rolling out a series of measures to enhance animal identification and traceability.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green made the disclosure during the 128th Annual General Meeting of the Jamaica Agricultural Society, held at Denbigh Show Grounds in Clarendon on Wednesday (July 8).

He noted that over the last ten years, cattle are being tagged under the National Animal Identification and Traceability System.

“Now that we have a police force that is looking out for people transporting animals without tags, the demand for tagging of animals has increased tremendously,” Mr. Green said.

“Since January we have tagged over 19,000 heads of cattle. There is still a need in Clarendon, Manchester and St. Elizabeth where many farmers want to have their cows tagged,” he added.

As a result, the Ministry is moving to increase the capacity of the Veterinary Services Division (VSD), by adding six new animal technicians to strengthen tagging operations.

“We have an order for an additional 130,000 tags that will be here by the first week in August and these are in addition to 20,000 that arrived two weeks ago,” Mr. Green stated.

The Minister also announced that 100 community assistants will be hired to work with the VSD, to go into communities to help farmers restrain animals during the tagging process.

Additionally, Mr. Green disclosed that a system will be implemented in July and August to assist legitimate farmers who have problems getting their animals tagged, to transport those animals for slaughter.

“This will not only clear the backlog but ensure that genuine farmers and butchers are doing business,” he stated. He added that the Agriculture Protection Branch (APB) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, is working with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) on the protocols for this system, while reminding farmers to notify the police and have their receipts on hand.

Meanwhile, State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Franklyn Witter, said that praedial larceny is a threat to the agriculture sector, while underscoring the government’s commitment to addressing it.

He commended the work of the Agriculture Protection Branch (APB), noting that they are disrupting the crimes against farmers. “Their targeted operations supported by strengthening legislation and enforcement mechanism and close collaboration with farming communities, contributed to a significant decline in agricultural crimes. I encourage you to continue working closely with the police in the fight against praedial larceny,” Mr. Witter said.