MDAs Encouraged To Steadfastly Advance Gender Equality

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is encouraging gender focal points across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to remain steadfast in advancing gender equality, underscoring its importance as a cornerstone of Jamaica’s national development agenda.

She made the call during the Gender Mainstreaming Certification and Recertification Ceremony, held on April 23 at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston.

The ceremony honoured gender focal points who successfully completed training and secured approval for their gender action plans, thereby qualifying for certification under the National Policy for Gender Equality (NPGE).

Minister Grange explained that the NPGE serves as a framework to tackle systemic inequalities by embedding gender considerations into national policies, programmes, plans, and budgets.

She added that the Policy recommends the appointment of gender focal points within MDAs to serve as pivotal leaders, guiding the integration of gender considerations across their respective entities.

“Those who have been appointed and recognised today carry an awesome responsibility,” the Minister said.

She further noted that since 2019, more than 250 gender focal points have been trained, strengthening Jamaica’s capacity to advance gender equality across MDAs.

Meanwhile, Ms. Grange applauded seven entities that now qualify for gender certification, in recognition of their compliance with the guiding principles of the NPGE.

These are: the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development; Forestry Department; Auditor General’s Department; Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ), Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ); National Land Agency (NLA); and CEMEX/Carib Cement Company Limited

The Minister also commended the continued efforts of organisations that have been recertified, acknowledging their dedication to advancing the rollout of gender mainstreaming.

These include the Office of the Prime Minister; the Office of the Cabinet; Jamaica Customs Agency; and Jamaica Social Investment Fund.

“Your continued progress over the years demonstrates your belief that gender mainstreaming is not a one-time effort, but an ongoing journey of accountability, reflection, continuous efforts, and ongoing improvement,” Ms Grange stated.

The Minister noted that the ceremony also marked the launch of the Gender Mainstreaming Certification and Recertification Protocols, which establish clear guidance and standards for achieving and maintaining certification.

“It’s a major achievement in Jamaica’s ongoing pursuit to achieve gender equality and equity under the theme: ‘Working Together to Advance Gender Equality’,” she said.

Minister Grange reaffirmed her commitment to advancing gender equality, equity, and social justice, “as non-negotiable imperatives for national and sustainable development.”