MCOBA Hosts Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Oct. 12

The Munro College Old Boys Association (MCOBA) will host its 2025 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sunday, October 12, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

The event, which will take the form of a celebratory brunch, is not only a tribute to distinguished individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Jamaica and the Munro College community, but also a vital fundraiser for the school’s post-Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts.

President of the MCOBA, Victor Tomlinson, in an interview with JIS News, appealed for public support, emphasising the dual purpose of the event.

“This ceremony is first and foremost about recognising the accomplishments of Munro College alumni and staff who have distinguished themselves globally. But, it’s also about giving back to rebuild and restore Munro College after the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl in 2024,” he said.

Six individuals will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, three of whom will be honoured posthumously, including David Altamont Jr., to be recognised for his contributions to sport and rural development; Dr. Herbert Eldemire, a pioneer in healthcare and politics, whose legacy continues to shape Jamaica’s public health landscape; and Evan Jones, renowned for his substantial impact on literature and culture.

The living inductees include Dr. Urguar Thelora Reynolds, recognised for her transformative work in education and educational administration, including more than a decade of dedicated service at Munro College; Robert Merrick “Bobby” Stephens, honoured for his exemplary leadership and contributions to national development; and Peter Jervis, OD, being recognised for his achievements in civil and structural engineering across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

According to Mr. Tomlinson, the Hall of Fame ceremony serves as a platform to honour Munro old boys, academic, administrative, and ancillary staff who have rendered yeoman service to the institution. Inductees, their families, colleagues, and former honorees will be in attendance, making the event a powerful gathering of legacy and leadership. Founded in 1856, Munro College stands as one of Jamaica’s most historic educational institutions.

Mr. Tomlinson disclosed that many of the school’s infrastructure, including the iconic chapel, dating back to the early 1900s, suffered extensive damage during Hurricane Beryl. The cost of repairs has exceeded $100 million, and the school continues to face significant infrastructural challenges.

“This year, our goal is to “build back better than before,” he said. “The surplus funds raised from this event will go directly into reconstruction, refurbishing, redevelopment, and expansion projects. We are not just restoring Munro, we are future-proofing it,” he added.

Past Hall of Fame events have supported a range of initiatives, including academic enhancements, sports development, and infrastructure upgrades.

This year’s ceremony is expected to be one of the most impactful, yet, as the school embarks on a comprehensive recovery and modernisation programme.

For further information on how to support this event, persons may call 876-927-6686 and 876-818-4174 or email office@mcobajm.org.