MBJ Airports Unveils LIAT Airlines Regional Services from Montego Bay

MBJ Airports Limited, which operates Sangster International Airport (SIA), has announced new regional services by LIAT Airlines, enhancing connectivity between Montego Bay and key Caribbean destinations.

This includes a revived domestic route linking Kingston and Montego Bay, with flights scheduled to commence this month and operate three times per week from SIA.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MBJ Airports Limited, Shane Munroe, made the announcement while addressing the organisation’s virtual forum on Wednesday (July 2).

“We’re excited to see the upcoming launch of LIAT’s services to Antigua and Barbuda. It has been a while since Montego Bay had direct connectivity to any Caribbean destination, and this is a welcome development.

“These services are not just about transportation, they are about strengthening regional ties, creating new tourism and business opportunities, and positioning Jamaica at the centre of Caribbean travel,” he stated, while describing the domestic link between Kingston and Montego Bay as a “long-awaited… exciting feature.”

Mr. Munroe further emphasised the strategic importance of route diversification in the Caribbean.

“Our goal is to reduce over-reliance on traditional North American markets by opening up new regional and international routes. This is a key pillar of our long-term development strategy,” he said.

Mr. Munroe emphasised that expanding regional routes supports MBJ’s broader strategy to diversify connectivity and position Jamaica as a leading regional travel hub.

The announcement aligns with the entity’s ongoing efforts to drive economic development through aviation and solidify Montego Bay’s status as Jamaica’s premier tourism gateway.