Mayor Welcomes New Commercial Complex In Downtown Kingston

The recently opened commercial complex at 105 Water Lane is the latest addition to the downtown Kingston landscape, and is expected to assist in revitalising the old business district.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, has welcomed the new development.

“This investment represents the growing confidence and renewed interest in downtown Kingston as a place for business, culture and commercial activity. Developments such as these continue to demonstrate the potential of the downtown space that should serve as encouragement to other investors and stakeholders to play a role in its continued revitalisation,” he said.

Mayor Swaby was addressing a meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), on May 12.

The two-floor 2,680 sq. ft. commercial space comes amid long-standing efforts to revitalise downtown Kingston as a commercial and cultural hub.

The concept is rooted in the daily movement of the corporate workforce, where significant activity is generated during the day, but leaves the city centre once offices close.

“We are seeing the emergence of new activity hubs that have the potential to strengthen after-work economic activity and contribute to the continued revival of downtown Kingston nightlife and cultural scene. Increased commercial and entertainment activity within the city centre can help to create more opportunities for persons to remain and engage within the downtown Kingston after work hours, which over time may help to ease some of the traffic congestion associated with the daily outward flow of commuters at peak hours,” the Mayor said.

The property is being positioned to attract long-term tenants, including art studios, cafés and other creative concepts, with an additional terrace space for events.

Mayor Swaby said the development aligns with the KSAMC’s broader commitment to building a cleaner Kingston, improving public spaces, sanitation, infrastructure and urban management, to create an environment where investment and economic activity can thrive.

“Downtown Kingston continues to hold tremendous potential, and the Corporation remains committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to its renewal and long-term growth,” he said.