Mayor Vernon Calls for State of Emergency in St. James to Support Hurricane Recovery

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, has called for a State of Public Emergency (SOE) to be declared in St. James to support post-Hurricane Melissa recovery efforts, citing the need for improved order, security, and control.

Speaking with JIS News following an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) meeting at the St. James Municipal Corporation on Thursday (October 30), Mayor Vernon said the current situation on the ground remains chaotic, with heavy traffic congestion and increased public movement slowing restoration work.

“We cannot continue the restoration under these conditions. We need a state of public emergency to slow things down a little bit and get our officers in critical positions of restoration, rather than paying attention to traffic,” he emphasised.

Councillor Vernon, who also chairs the Municipal Corporation, noted that an SOE would allow emergency and first responders to operate more efficiently and clear blocked roadways without interference.

“We need our first responders to carry out their duties and our units to clear roadways without being interrupted by vehicles,” he said.

The Mayor reported that St. James has incurred losses amounting to billions of dollars, with extensive damage to public infrastructure, private property, and essential services.

“But we can turn around. We just need the necessary support… national, regional, international, and community support… to get this done,” he maintained.

Councillor Vernon further noted that the declaration of emergency powers would support the stabilisation of the parish and expedite the restoration of essential services such as electricity, water, and telecommunications.

“I am doubling down on the call for that state of emergency. If it is not yet called, I am calling for it, and if it is called, I am welcoming it, because it is needed now so that we can move forward,” he underscored