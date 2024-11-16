Mayor Underscores Importance Of Observing Local Gov’t And Community Month

Kingston’s Mayor, Councillor Andrew Swaby, says Local Government and Community Month’s observance serves as a reminder of the key role that municipal authorities play in the lives of residents.

“It is an opportunity to showcase the ongoing work and progress made at the municipal level which impacts everything, from infrastructure to community development,” he notes.

Local Government and Community Month 2024 is being celebrated throughout November under the theme -‘Local Government at Work: Facing the Future Together’.

Addressing the monthly sitting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) on November 13, Councillor Swaby said the annual observance is important, as it reflects on the progress and empowerment that local governance brings to communities.

“This month will look at how local government helps us to face the future, tackling challenges while providing solutions and upliftment to benefit all our citizens,” he noted

The programmed activities commenced with a church service at Webster Memorial United Church in Kingston on November 8, and included a work day at the St. Mary Infirmary on November 15.

A Youth Councillors Forum is slated for the Golf View Hotel in Mandeville on November 18 and will be followed by the Local Government Expo at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston on November 20.

The penultimate engagement is a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) handover ceremony, scheduled for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade on November 27.

The activities conclude with the Local Government Cookoff Competition on November 29 at Pearly Beach in St. Ann.