Mayor to Host Concert for Charity Fund

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, has announced a Mayor’s charity concert to rally renewed support for the long-standing Mayor’s Charity Fund, dedicated to serving the City’s most vulnerable residents.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, October 28 in the Corporation’s Chambers, the Mayor noted that the concert will be held at the Iberostar Hotel along the Rose Hall Main Road, on Thursday, December 5, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets will be available to the public through the Mayor’s Office at the St. James Municipal Corporation on Union Street for US$150 each.

Group discounts are on offer, as there will tickets at US$140 each for purchases of five, and US$130 each for 10 or more.

Over the years, the Charity Fund has bridged gaps through partnerships, offering housing relief, medical aid for chronic illnesses, and educational grants to families, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities, to navigate their challenges.

Councillor Vernon pointed out that a new component will be added to the Fund to provide scholarships for students pursuing degrees in Public Sector Management, Urban and Environmental Planning, Statistics, Project Management, and Programming.

“These scholarships will empower our youth, allowing them to contribute meaningfully to our community and our nation, and we believe these are critical areas for city development and municipal management,” he added.

The event will feature a special performance by Agent Sasco, alongside a lineup of additional artistes.

Councillor Vernon said that each element of the concert has been curated to resonate with the Corporation’s mission of resilience, hope, and unwavering spirit of overcoming adversity, much like the guest artiste’s song, ‘Banks of the Hope’.

“Agent Sasco’s music reminds us that no matter the challenges we face, we can rise above them with hope and determination. His presence at our concert is a powerful symbol of the unity and strength within our community,” he said.