Mayor Supports Establishment of NCDA Northeast Office in St. Ann

Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, says the establishment of a National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) northeast office in St. Ann is critical to addressing substance abuse and supporting residents who need help, in a discreet and accessible setting.

Speaking at the official opening in Drax Hall, St. Ann, recently, Mayor Belnavis said the office represents more than a physical space, as it provides a support base for individuals dealing with substance abuse and the stresses of daily life.

“It’s not just walls. It has to do with really being there for people who need that level of encouragement, who need that level of wellness, who need that support base,” he said.

He welcomed the decision to locate the facility in Drax Hall, describing it as central and accessible to communities across the parish.

“It shows that it is right in the middle of St. Ann; easy access, and you can come here without really having to worry about anyone even seeing you come here. Sometimes you need that level of therapy and privacy, and this will provide that level of privacy,” Mayor Belnavis said.

He noted that St. Ann continues to face serious challenges related to substance abuse and homelessness, particularly in rapidly growing townships.

“When you look at Ocho Rios and all the other townships within St. Ann, we are in crisis. When you look at the amount of homelessness and people who are abusing drugs right here in St. Ann, it is a serious concern,” he said.

Mayor Belnavis also pointed to alcohol misuse as a significant issue within the parish, linking it to road-safety concerns.

“When the parties come, alcohol comes. People are drinking and driving as if it is part of the mechanism of driving, and it is not the way,” he emphasised.

Mr. Belnavis said that substance abuse should be viewed broadly, noting that many individuals who need support may not identify themselves as drug users.

Meanwhile, Regional Director of the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA), Fabia Lamm, said data continue to reflect concerning levels of substance abuse in the parish and underscored the importance of partnership in addressing the issue.

“I, too, am aware of the data of substance abuse, especially in the parish of St. Ann. Be assured that we will work together – it is a partnership – as one Ministry, to help those in need,” she said.

Ms. Lamm added that collaboration among health agencies will be key to strengthening prevention and health-seeking behaviour across the region.

“We are especially pleased that the NCDA is now positioned to work with NERHA as we continue to engage our stakeholders and communities… more specifically on tackling the issues surrounding substance abuse,” she said.