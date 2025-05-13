Mayor Suggests Creation of Caribbean Emergency Response Hub

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, has suggested the creation of a Caribbean Emergency Response Hub, to aid in disaster mitigation and recovery in the region.

The Mayor was addressing the opening ceremony of the Caribbean Association of Fire Chiefs (CAFC) 2025 Conference, at the Princess Grand Jamaica Hotel in Green Island, Hanover, on Monday (May 12).

“Resilience cannot be built in isolation. We always say here, and perhaps in other places, in different ways, that no man is an island, no man stands alone. It must be collected, coordinated, and strengthened through partnership,” he emphasised.

“We must build resilience, institutionalise collaboration, and lead with conviction. The future is uncertain, but one truth remains – we can be ready,” Mr. Vernon added.

He suggested that the hub could be headquartered in a central territory, either Barbados or Jamaica, and would have essential supplies, including medical equipment.

Mr. Vernon argued that the hub would be linked to all fire departments in the region, which would ensure that there is a quick and coordinated response in case of disasters.

“Instead of scrambling for resources, this hub would serve as the go-to deployment centre, ensuring immediate action whenever disaster strikes. Its operations would be supported by all Caribbean nations, turning our small-size regional vulnerability into regional strength,” he said.

He suggested that to ensure that the region’s disaster response is cohesive, the formation of a Caribbean Fire and Rescue Training Academy should also be considered. This would ensure that all first responders in the region are trained to respond to disasters at a regional level, he added.

“Imagine an annual Caribbean emergency response drill where fire chiefs and rescue teams from every nation come together for live disaster simulations. Imagine responders from Jamaica working alongside those from Barbados and St. Lucia, so [that] when the time comes there is no hesitation, only action,” the Mayor said.

For his part, Commissioner of the JFB, Stewart Beckford, said the conference represents a powerful platform for collaboration, innovation and the forging of strategic partnerships that will enhance the Caribbean’s collective response to the evolving challenges faced by the region.

“Your presence here is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence, readiness and unity in service. I, therefore, extend heartfelt thanks to the CAFC for its unwavering dedication to advancing the fire service across the region,” Mr. Beckford said.

The conference is being hosted by the CAFC and the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) under the theme ‘Fostering Regional Collaboration for Emergency Response’. It is being held from May 11 to May 17.

The event brings together fire chiefs, emergency managers, and public safety professionals from across the Caribbean for a week dedicated to strategic dialogue, skill-building workshops, and joint planning efforts to boost the region’s emergency response effectiveness.