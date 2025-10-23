Mayor Says Trelawny Ready for Storm

Mayor of Falmouth, Trelawny, Councillor Colin Gager, says that it is “all systems go” across the parish, as government agencies coordinate preparations for Tropical Storm Melissa.

“The message to residents is clear: prepare as best as possible and stay informed through official channels,” Mayor Gager told JIS News in an interview.

Mayor Gager outlined the collaborative effort spanning local authorities and emergency management, police, fire, health, and utility providers.

He emphasised that readiness is a shared responsibility and that timely preparation can significantly reduce risk to life and property.

“We have activated our contingency plans, and we are coordinating with all our local agencies to ensure rapid response if Melissa changes course or intensifies,” Mr. Gager said.

“But the most important action now is for residents to take personal precautions and to know where to go if an emergency occurs,” he added.

Key precautions, the Mayor said, should include identifying nearby emergency shelters, know the local shelter manager, be aware of the location’s flood risk, and be prepared in advance for potential disasters.

Councillor Gager stressed that identifying shelters early helps prevent confusion during a crisis, adding that residents are being urged to locate the nearest emergency shelter, understand transportation options, and confirm shelter operating hours and capacity.

He said that for people with mobility challenges or special needs, knowing the shelter layout and accessibility features in advance can ease a stressful situation.

“Knowing your local shelter manager is also critical. Shelter managers can provide up-to-date information on availability and services, including restrictions, pet policies, and medical support arrangements,” Mr. Gager said.

He told JIS News that residents should reach out to their designated shelter manager early to establish lines of communication.

Residents are also being cautioned to be aware of flood risk for their location. Information, including risk assessments, are available through local government portals and disaster management offices.

By understanding flood-prone zones, households can determine optimal evacuation routes and safe high-ground assembly points.

The Mayor said the importance of early preparations cannot be stressed enough, urging families to assemble emergency kits, secure vital documents, and create a family communication plan.

“Being proactive and knowing where to go in case of an emergency can make all the difference,” he said.

“The public is being asked to remain vigilant and to keep up with all the bulletins. They should continue to monitor official channels for updates from the parish and national agencies. Local radio, the parish website, and social media will carry vital information, shelter locations, and evacuation instructions. Residents should heed official guidance, and act promptly to safeguard themselves and their families,” the Mayor added.