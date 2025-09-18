Mayor Says Montego Bay’s Youth Well Positioned to Lead the Charge in Agri-Tech

Montego Bay’s youth are well positioned to lead the charge in agri-tech, logistics, and export-oriented farming, says Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon.

“With murders down by 60 per cent, lowest in over 30 years, and with Montego Bay no longer defined by its past struggles, [the city’s] emerging potential opens a rare window to redirect lives, especially those previously caught in cycles of violence,” Mr. Vernon argued.

He was addressing the Jamaica Agri-Business Investment Forum at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, on September 18.

The Mayor noted that the Second City’s youth and a newfound era of public safety are the twin engines for agricultural transformation in the West.

As such, he made a call for former gang members to transition from “defending corners to developing acres”.

The Mayor said the youngsters’ ability to run networks could be repurposed to run agricultural supply chains.

He pointed out that many young men and women are already engaged in digital innovation and creative industries.

As such, they should naturally be able to transition into agribusiness opportunities, but it will also require public-private support and outreach, according to the Mayor.

“As Mayor, I affirm Montego Bay’s full support. We are a city that offers the infrastructure, institutional capacity and civic leadership necessary to sustain agribusiness, innovation and investment,” Mr. Vernon said.

“This forum, spanning investment pitches, dialogue, policy dialogues and technology showcases, is designed to catalyse these linkages. It is a platform for action, not abstraction,” the Mayor said.

He pointed out that the city’s massive tourism sector, anchored by over 20,000 hotel rooms and a growing culinary demand, is a ready market for high-quality, locally produced food.

This is critical for a nation that imports more than US$1 billion in food annually, with the hotel and restaurant sector accounting for a staggering 60 per cent of that total.

“This is a prime opportunity for our municipality to transition surplus labour from low-productivity sectors into dynamic agribusiness ventures. We can stimulate youth entrepreneurship, reduce unemployment and expand the productive base of our local economy. May this forum yield tangible outcomes that advance Jamaica’s agricultural future,” Mr. Vernon said.

The three-day forum, which began on September 17, serves as the premier event for propelling sustainable growth and innovation in the country’s agricultural sector.

It brings together a wide array of local and international stakeholders, including farmers, processors, investors, and policymakers, who will be exposed to various panel discussions relating to policy, technology, innovation, investment opportunities and more.