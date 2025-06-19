Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay Says Comprehensive Plan in Place to Protect Residents and Assets

Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, says local agencies have been actively engaged in comprehensive planning to safeguard residents and assets against the potential impacts of natural disasters, particularly hurricanes.

Speaking with JIS News following the monthly meeting of the St. Ann Municipal Corporation on June 12, Mayor Belnavis, who is also Chairman of the Corporation, emphasised that the Municipality and its partners are leaving nothing to chance, getting themselves ready “for all eventualities”.

“Disaster preparedness is an ongoing effort. We do not wait for a hurricane to threaten before we begin planning. It is an all-year-round exercise, and our teams are always ready to respond swiftly and effectively,” he said.

The Mayor explained that the parish’s disaster management strategy involves close coordination among multiple agencies, including the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), the police, health authorities, hospitals, clinics, the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, tourism stakeholders, and other relevant organisations.

These agencies work in tandem to ensure a cohesive response to any natural calamity.

“Our disaster preparedness team is not just reactive but proactive. We continuously review and update our plans, conduct drills, and ensure that all roles are clearly defined. This teamwork guarantees that the parish remains alert and ready for any eventuality,” the Mayor said.

He pointed out that in times of imminent threat, the Municipality’s first priority is protecting its assets – buildings, records, and infrastructure – while giving special attention to vulnerable persons.

“Safeguarding the elderly, persons with disabilities, street persons, and residents of infirmaries and drop-in centres remains at the forefront of our planning. We have established protocols to move at-risk individuals to designated shelters swiftly, minimising exposure to floodwaters or high winds,” the Mayor said.

He also highlighted the importance of flood mitigation strategies, particularly in communities prone to flooding.

“We have detailed evacuation plans in place for flood-prone areas. Our teams coordinate with community leaders and residents to ensure everyone is aware of the safest routes and shelter options,” the Mayor noted.

He acknowledged the critical role played by the National Works Agency (NWA), which is always on standby to address road blockages and maintain essential transportation routes.

“Swift clearance of blocked roads is vital to ensure that emergency response teams can reach affected areas promptly,” Councillor Belnavis said.

The Mayor pointed out that hurricane seasons can be unpredictable, but with coordinated planning, proactive measures, and community cooperation, “we can mitigate risks and protect our residents. Our message is clear – preparedness saves lives”.

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began on June 1 and will end on November 30.