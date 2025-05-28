Mayor of Falmouth Expresses Optimism About Major Development Projects

Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Collen Gager, says he is optimistic about the major development projects on the horizon for the Trelawny capital, which continues to undergo significant economic transformation.

Addressing more than 200 Rotarians from across the Caribbean during a Rotary District 7027 Conference Cruise at the Falmouth Artisan Village on Tuesday, May 7, Mr. Gager outlined an ambitious vision for Falmouth’s future, ranging from waterfront development to housing.

“We have exciting plans, such as a waterfront development project to improve both commerce and leisure spaces. There are also affordable housing programmes to ensure every family has a safe place to call home,” he said.

In addition, the Mayor cited plans for educational partnerships with institutions across the globe as part of a broader digital transformation strategy aimed at improving public services and expanding educational access.

“Looking ahead, Falmouth is shaping into a bold vision for 2030 and beyond. We want to be a sustainable, smart, inclusive town,” Mr. Gager outlined.

He pointed to Falmouth’s transformation following the opening of the cruise ship pier in 2011, which he described as the most significant development in recent times.

Mr. Gager indicated that the pier has brought a surge of visitors and renewed investments that have helped to revitalise tourism as well as spur growth in small businesses across various sectors.

“Tourism is now the backbone of our economy, creating jobs and supporting families. We are focused on ensuring the benefits reach all corners of our community. We support local artisans, vendors, farmers and more, through inclusive tourism initiatives,” the Mayor said.

In the meantime, he extended an invitation to the assembled Rotary leaders to collaborate on youth mentorship, community building and cultural exchanges in Falmouth and Trelawny, by extension.

Mr. Gager said Rotary values align perfectly with the town’s aspirations for community development.

“It takes a village and a vision to build a future. Let’s build that future together. Falmouth welcomes you (Rotarians) whether as partners, tourists or friends,” the Mayor added.

For her part, President of the Rotary Club of Falmouth, Dr. Andrea Thorpe, who played a key role in organising the event, said the location was chosen to spotlight Falmouth’s rich historical heritage and support local artisans.

She noted that the event brought together Rotarians from the Cayman Islands, St. Martin, Turks and Caicos, Anguilla, The Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Barthélemy, and the US Virgin Islands.