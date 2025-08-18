Mayor Hails US$5-million Luxury Apartment Complex to Be Built in Ironshore

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, has hailed the commencement of construction of a new US$5-million luxury apartment complex in Ironshore, St James.

Speaking at the official ceremony to break ground for the complex on Friday (August 15), Councillor Vernon described it as a strong signal of investor confidence in the city’s growth and development.

“I am happy to witness the emergence of a new direction in Ironshore because you’re not just talking about apartments, you’re talking about luxury apartments, and I heard the word affordable,” the Mayor said.

He noted that record-low crime levels, sustainable development, and infrastructure improvements are boosting the city’s attractiveness to investors.

“We have the land, we have the resources, we can do the development, but we also are enjoying the lowest ever level of crime,” the Mayor said.

“The safest cities in the world per capita have five murders per 100,000 people. That’s the homicide rate for the safest cities in the world. We’re trending to eight in Montego Bay, and we’re coming from about 30. So that is significant,” he added.

The new 1092 Palms Luxury Apartments will feature five three-storey buildings, comprising a total of 33 units.

Residents will benefit from amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, and standby generators. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2026.

For his part, Developer of the 1092 Palms Luxury Apartments, Vincent Hutchins, expressed delight at seeing his long-held vision for the property finally come to fruition.

“Well, this location was in my possession for 35 years. When I was a younger person, I came here and I met Mr. Joe Witter, who inspired me a lot and encouraged me to buy this property,” he said.

Mr. Hutchins argued that the development will help to strengthen the Ironshore community.

“Together, let’s create a thriving community showcasing the best of Ironshore. I look forward to the project’s positive impact and opportunities it will bring,” he said.

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, who is the Member of Parliament for the area.