Mayor Calls on Jamaicans to Recommit to Nation-Building

Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, has issued a call for citizens to recommit to nation-building as Jamaica prepares to mark 63 years of independence.

Mr. Vernon said every Jamaican can thrive with dignity but they must demonstrate the resolve to create a better future for all.

“We must continue to build a Jamaica where every elder can retire without fear, every citizen can work and achieve their happiness and every child can dream,” he outlined.

The Mayor was addressing the Emancipation/Independence Church Service, held at the Blessed Hope Assembly Christ Gospel Church of Jamaica Apostolic in Copperwood, St. James, on Sunday, July 27.

Mr. Vernon also pointed out the importance of being proud of the nation’s heritage while pursuing their aspirations and fostering unity. He urged the country’s men and women to wear the national colours with a deeper sense of meaning.

“Let us wear our black with the dignity we earn, wear green with hope of a brighter future, and wear our gold with the gratitude of the enduring legacy of our ancestors and the tenacity of religious Jamaica,” he said.

“A Jamaica that not only influences the world but also to take stock that we have made a serious case of governance as well as economic and political independence in a complicated global space,” he added.

In the meantime, Justice of the Peace, Leroy Grey, in a special Independence message from Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, called for national unity.

He urged citizens to champion “justice, equity, and protection” for the vulnerable, especially women, children, youth, and the elderly.

“Let us continue to build on the nation anchored with peace and faithfulness,” the Governor-General said.

This year’s Emancipation Day (August 1) and Independence Day (August 6) celebrations are being held under the theme ‘Be Proud, Be Bold in Black, Green, and Gold’.

The St. James Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, has organised a comprehensive series of celebratory and civic events throughout the parish to mark these significant national events.