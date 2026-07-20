May Pen and Black River Hospitals Get Donation of Supplies

The May Pen and Black River hospitals have received a donation of supplies valued at $5 million from United Kingdom (UK)-based Jamaican businessman, Branatic Neufville.

The items include beds, bedside lockers, a heart monitor, overbed tables and sundries.

Speaking at the handover at the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon on Thursday (July 16), State Minister in the Health and Wellness Ministry, Hon. Krystal Lee, expressed gratitude to Mr. Neufville.

She noted that the contribution represents a critical investment in the Ministry’s post-Hurricane Melissa recovery effort.

The State Minister hailed the staff who were on the front line during the hurricane, noting that persons were called upon to function under extraordinary circumstances.

“Through the dedication of our healthcare teams, we continued to provide care, comfort and hope to those who needed it the most,” she pointed out.

Miss Lee informed that more than 500 local healthcare staff worked alongside international medical personnel “to ensure that service delivery reached where it was most needed”.

Mr. Neufville, in his remarks, said he was moved to assist after seeing the devastation caused by the storm.

He proposed the training of young people, from grade nine, in first aid and the use of blood pressure monitors so that they can help elderly relatives at home.

He said that members of the security forces should also be equipped to respond to health emergencies.

“I have noticed for many years, when there is an accident scene, the first person called is the police… maybe it’s time we begin looking into how to train our police as first responders and paramedics,” Mr. Neufville suggested.

“We all know that the way we handle a patient in the beginning can determine whether that person lives or dies. Correct training is vital,” he added.