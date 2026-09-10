Marymount High School Targeting Academic Excellence, Stronger Student Support

Marymount High School in Highgate, St. Mary, is targeting improved academic performance and stronger student support systems as it embarks on the 2026/27 academic year, with Principal Alphonso Christie indicating that the institution is 95 per cent ready.

He told JIS News that the priorities for the new academic year can be summed up in four words: “From Evidence to Action”, under the theme, ‘Building for Success’.

“We are building on our academics, building on our 97 per cent pass mark in English Language… [and] we’re looking at a 100 per cent pass [rate] in various subjects,” the Principal said.

Mr. Christie noted that students who were challenged last year to achieve a 90 per cent average will be encouraged to exceed that target this year, “[and] try as best as possible to strive for excellence in everything that they do… but more so in academics”.

He indicated that the school will also strengthen its support system, bringing together teachers, parents, past students and the wider community, guided by its core values of “love, joy, humility, integrity, excellence, and partnership”.

Mr. Christie described the start of the new school year as smooth, with more than 95 per cent of students turning out for the opening of the term.

Meanwhile, with Jamaica experiencing severe drought conditions and water restrictions in several parishes, the Principal advised that Marymount High is well prepared to manage the situation, with water storage systems providing a combined capacity of more than 60,000 gallons.

“Other schools are having challenges with water. [However] I must say that we’re blessed in the sense that we have a 20,000-gallon rainwater-harvesting tank. We also have other tank systems, [giving us more than] 60,000 gallons of storage capacity. So right now, we’re not having an issue… but we can say that we have the system in place to deal with the drought,” he told JIS News.

In the meantime, Mr. Christie also welcomed the Rural School Bus Programme, which is benefiting students travelling from communities between Buff Bay, Portland, and Port Maria, St. Mary.

“It’s a plus for the students in the rural areas and, as such, we welcome the initiative, as it has been working for our students who are part of it,” he stated.

Established in 1935 by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, Marymount High School, now in its 91st year, continues its tradition of nurturing young women who are academically competent and socially responsible.

Mr. Christie, who was appointed in 2022 as the first male principal of the all-girls institution, said the school’s motto, ‘In Virtute et Veritate’, meaning “In Goodness and Truth”, remains central to its mission, adding, “Community service is a critical part of who we are”.

Plans for the new academic year include further development of the school’s campus, track and field, and co-curricular programmes. An anti-bullying campaign will also be implemented, while greater emphasis will be placed on breast cancer awareness, including the Pink Posse Run Walk.

The institution will also place heightened focus on helping students navigate issues related to social media, cyberbullying, and artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Mr. Christie commended the support of the Past Students’ Association and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), noting that a $100,000 PTA donation facilitated the purchase of a projector for a classroom.

He also highlighted the performance of the school’s track and field, robotics, and 4-H programmes.

“Last year we had the 4-H Girl of the Year… and so we continue to produce students of competence, conscience, and compassion who are ready to assume leadership roles in transforming societies,” Mr. Christie said.