Maritime Crime and Illegal Fishing Threaten More Than Ecology – State Minister Witter

State Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Franklin Witter, has underscored that organised maritime crime along with illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing pose threats that extend beyond ecological loss.

“[They] extend far beyond the loss of our fish stock. [They] undermine legitimate economic activities, weaken government system, facilitate criminal enterprises and threaten the sustainability of marine ecosystems upon which our future generation will depend,” Mr. Witter outlined.

He was speaking during the Caribbean screening of a short documentary titled, ‘Taking Back Our Oceans’, held at S Hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday (June 24).

The screening was hosted by the Blue Justice Caribbean Hub (BJCH) Secretariat, which operates out of the National Fisheries Authority (NFA).

The documentary highlights the region’s fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and transnational organised crime.

It also underscores the role of the Norwegian Blue Justice Initiative and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Blue Resilience Project, which have supported countries that signed the Copenhagen Declaration in putting its provisions into practice.

Mr. Witter championed the collaborative move, stressing that overcoming these challenges requires strong institutions, informed decision-making, and effective regional cooperation.

“Our response must continue to be equally integrated, informed, and coordinated, especially as we continue to rebuild our fishery sector in the aftermath of Hurricanes Beryl and Melissa,” he remarked.

The State Minister emphasised that safeguarding these natural resources is not only an environmental duty but also an economic and social imperative.

“The Blue Justice Initiative provides the tools, technology, and intelligence architecture that allow countries like Jamaica to maintain situational awareness even when physical assets are compromised,” Mr. Witter added.

He also highlighted the Blue Justice International Tracking Center in Norway and the secure government to government digital platforms through which Jamaica and its regional partners now leverage Norwegian satellite surveillance for real time vessel tracking and data analysis.

Meanwhile, NFA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Gavin Bellamy, explained that the documentary is intended to build stakeholder support for the continued work of the Blue Justice Caribbean Hub and Jamaica’s multi agency mechanism.

“The Caribbean’s maritime space is one of our greatest assets. It supports livelihoods, food security, trade, tourism, and economic development. Yet, it also faces increased threats from criminal networks that exploit vulnerabilities across borders, jurisdictions, and the sector on a whole,” he said, stressing that these challenges are far too great to be addressed by any single institution or organisation.

Dr. Bellamy stated that it was for this reason the Blue Justice Caribbean Hub was launched in 2023, providing coordinated support to combat maritime crime and IUU fishing across the Caribbean region.

Responses to maritime crimes are guided by the Copenhagen Declaration, the Norwegian Blue Justice Initiative, the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) protocols, and the UNDP’s Blue Resilience Project, and are supported by Jamaica’s local multi agency mechanism.

Jamaica’s multi agency mechanism brings together institutions from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining; the Ministry of National Security and Peace; the Ministry of Water, Environment and Climate Change; and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.