Margaritaville At Sea Islander Makes Inaugural Call to Ocho Rios

Jamaica welcomed a fresh wave of cruise arrivals on Thursday (Sept. 11), as the Margaritaville at Sea Islander made its inaugural call at the Reynolds Pier in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

The arrival of the cruise vessel, which carried approximately 2500 guests and a 1000-member crew, was the result of two years of planning and negotiations.

The milestone was marked by a ceremonial exchange of plaques to symbolise the new partnership and commitment to future collaboration.

During the ceremony, Administrator at the Port Authority of Jamaica, Shannon McCalla, said the occasion was a “proud moment.”

“The team at the Port Authority welcomes you and welcomes the feedback on how we can improve to make your experience better and unique,” she said.

Ms. McCalla noted that the entity is committed to refining and expanding Jamaica’s cruise passenger experience.

Captain of the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, Theodore Mitropoulos, informed that plans are in place to deploy an even larger ship to Jamaica.

The vessel, currently in the itinerary planning stages, is expected to carry roughly 3500 guests and 1000 crew.

“So, cheers, it will be great business for you (Jamaica) and for us,” Captain Mitropoulos said.

The Jamaica Tourist Board’s (JTB), Sharon Williams, extended welcome and encouraged the cruise liner to explore the island’s other ports.

Chief Executive Officer of Lannaman & Morris Shipping Group, which was instrumental in facilitating the cruise ship visit, Charmaine Maragh, told JIS News that there are long-term benefits of such partnerships.

Cruise calls of this nature, she said, fuel a country’s economy by stimulating business opportunities and leave a lasting impression on guests who often return for longer vacations.

“Many guests who come on cruise ship to Jamaica they do vacation here after because they want to linger in the place. They love Jamaica and they keep coming through that channel that have been established over the years,” Mrs. Maragh pointed out.