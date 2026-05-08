Manchester Poultry Farmers Receive Assistance Under Bauxite Community Development Programme

Scores of small poultry farmers from communities in Porus, Manchester, have received crucial support to boost production and earnings.

They benefited from training under the Bauxite Community Development Programme (BCDP), managed by the Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI), which aims to boost sustainable agriculture in mining communities.

The workshop, held at the Porus Community Centre on May 5, targeted farmers from Broadleaf, Hampton Road, Redberry, Good Hope, Reeveswood, St. Toolies, Oliphant, Ramble, Harmons and Porus.

Undertaken through partnership with NutraMix, the session covered areas such as chicken care, coop preparation, litter management and the slaughtering of birds.

Veterinarian at NutraMix, Dr. Gilbert Williams, who led the session, provided the poultry farmers with valuable tips on how to improve their practices.

“A lot of farmers are doing some incorrect things, so we are imparting the correct know-how using pictorial presentations instead of just words. Farmers of all educational levels can relate to it, so that chicken farming can become more profitable,” he said.

“Because of the presentation pictures, farmers are seeing what they and their colleagues are doing, so they are receptive,” he told JIS News.

Dr. Williams noted that the poultry sector, which was virtually wiped out by Hurricane Melissa, is “bouncing back slowly but surely”.

He informed that Nutramix has been supporting the rebuilding effort, with livestock support teams and sales units reaching out to farmers across the island.

“Nutramix has a starter pack where we try to help farmers get back on their feet. We build houses (coops) and reach as many farmers as possible with the best management practices, to be more profitable at the end,” he said.

Meanwhile, veteran poultry farmer Myrna Jones, who is from Redberry District, said that the session was helpful.

“I learned the proper way to cut the neck of the chicken,” she told JIS News.

She said she discovered that leaving the head on (not decapitating) while slaughtering the chicken will ensure faster and more complete bleeding. This reduces the bruising of the meat.

Ms. Jones noted that while she sustained major losses during the hurricane she was not giving up.

The training session included the handover of a defeathering machine as part of the Porus Sustainable Poultry Development Initiative Boiler Expansion Project.