Male Educators Urged to Strengthen Leadership Capacity

Male educators are being encouraged to take deliberate and strategic steps to strengthen their leadership capabilities and positively influence the education sector and the wider society.

The call was made by Director of Regional Educational Services at the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Region One, Otis Brown, as he delivered the keynote address at the inaugural Leadership EmpowerMENt session of the National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL)

The event was held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters in St. Andrew, on Thursday (July 31), under the theme ‘Empowered Men: Improved Leadership’.

Mr. Brown challenged participants to envision their personal and professional growth and take practical steps towards achieving it.

“Get your vision board. Look at where you are now. Think about where you want to go. Look at what it will take to get you there and work towards it. Is it a master’s degree? Is it a PhD? Is it a promotion? What is it that you want? Set goals. Men should set goals too,” he said.

He also urged the use of the ‘Plan, Do, and Review’ (PDR) strategy as a framework for progress and leadership development.

Emphasising the importance of character, Mr. Brown underscored the need for integrity and courage among males in education.

“You have to try to live a particular kind of life with integrity and moral principles. Our children are expecting that we are going to be role models for them. So, integrity is important as a strong man,” he said.

Mr. Brown further encouraged men to lead with courage and responsibility, noting that families and communities rely on them for strength and support.

“Did you know that your wife, your children, your sisters, your mothers – everybody – they look to you for particular kinds of support? They want somebody strong to do the job,” he said.

He urged male educators to “disrupt the narrative” and embrace their potential, stating that “men were made to be great.

In his remarks, NCEL Director/Principal, Keriffe Clark, said the Leadership EmpowerMENt initiative targets three critical areas – mentorship, empowerment and networking.

“This initiative is grounded in the school of thought that males, particularly those working in a female-dominated sector, are important to the holistic development of others and serve as positive role models, not only in schools but in communities,” he said.

Further, he said it is designed to offer a safe and supportive space for male leaders and aspiring leaders to openly share challenges, explore solutions and build capacity and community.