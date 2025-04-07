Make Use of Public Defender’s Office to Safeguard Rights

Jamaicans are being encouraged to know their constitutional and human rights and to make use of the services provided by the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) to safeguard those rights.

Public Defender, Carolyn Reid-Cameron, made the call while addressing a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on Friday (April 4).

She said that many persons are not aware of their rights.

“You can’t enforce a right that you don’t even know that you have. Our Office is there to assist you in terms of those needs. Therefore, I exhort Jamaicans to familiarise themselves with their Constitution, familiarise themselves with the rights that they have as citizens of this country,” she urged.

“Bear in mind that our doors are open to facilitate transparency and to assist you in enforcing those rights that you have,” she added.

The OPD was established on April 16, 2000, when the Public Defender Interim Act was assented to, empowering the Office to treat with the rights of citizens when there are breaches or contemplated breaches.

Mrs. Reid-Cameron said legislation mandates the Office to address breaches of rights and issues of maladministration.

“The thought behind the legislation was that there needed to be a people’s advocate, somebody who would champion the rights of the citizenry of the island of Jamaica,” she pointed out.

Mrs. Reid-Cameron, in noting the importance of the work carried out by the Office, said it plays a critical role in investigating and supporting matters brought to its attention.

The Office seeks redress for constitutional and administrative injustices, and provides legal counsel where necessary, ensuring fair trials and access to justice for all.

“We are continuing to protect the rights of citizens as started in the year 2000 when we were created. We take on matters that are brought to our attention and continue to look with an eager eye for the opportunity to perhaps explore and investigate other areas that have not yet been touched,” she pointed out.

As the Office marks its 25th anniversary this year, Mrs. Reid-Cameron highlighted the progress made and the ongoing commitment of the Office.

“We are continuing to do the people’s work. Hopefully, with the passage of time, we’ll get more efficient at it with the administrative input and changes that are being made currently,” she said.