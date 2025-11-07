Majority of Trelawny Northern Roadways Cleared Following Hurricane Melissa

Most roadways in Trelawny Northern have been successfully cleared by the National Works Agency (NWA) and contractors, following Hurricane Melissa’s impact.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, says the majority of roadways are now accommodating either single- or double-lane traffic.

“North Trelawny is a very important tourist hub. It contributes significantly to the country’s GDP (gross domestic product). If we’re going to be able to recover stronger, North Trelawny has to recover faster,” Mr. Morgan stated.

He, along with a team from the NWA, led a tour of the area on Wednesday (November 5) to assess ongoing works and identify any infrastructural damage. The delegation visited Martha Brae, Bounty Hall, Green Park, Wakefield, and other communities across North Trelawny impacted by the hurricane.

Mr. Morgan noted that Trelawny is one of the hardest-hit parishes, pointing out that “driving through, you could see the devastation to people’s homes, vegetation and infrastructure”.

He indicated that while most roads in North Trelawny are now passable, the Martha Brae to Kinloss corridor continues to be inaccessible due to high water levels.

Additionally, the Rio Bueno to Brampton and Salt Marsh to Kent roads are also waterlogged and damaged.

Nonetheless, Mr. Morgan said access remains the foremost priority for the NWA and, by extension, the Government, as restoration efforts continue islandwide to reconnect marooned communities and support of ongoing relief operations.

The Minister advised that tours are also slated for Trelawny Southern and Montego Bay, St. James.

“Southern Trelawny is a significant agriculture hub, especially for the export of yellow yam and other vegetables. The fact that most of these farms have been destroyed is a challenge. So, we need to open up these areas so that help can reach the farmers,” he added.

Minister Morgan emphasised that the work of the NWA forms part of a coordinated national recovery effort aimed at restoring access for the delivery of food, water, and emergency supplies to residents currently without basic services.

He noted that since the passage of Hurricane Melissa on Tuesday, October 28, he has conducted tours across several parishes, including St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover, and St Ann, where clean-up operations are actively under way to facilitate the movement of fuel trucks and the delivery of relief supplies to affected communities.

Meanwhile, NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, reported that more than 90 per cent of roadways in western Jamaica have been reopened, with full restoration anticipated by the end of the weekend.

He cautioned, however, that floodwaters remain a concern at known flash points, including Seven Rivers in St. James, Chigwell in Hanover, and New Market in St. Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, State Minister in the Ministry of Tourism and Member of Parliament for Trelawny Northern, Hon. Tova Hamilton, expressed satisfaction with the NWA’s swift response to the infrastructural challenges posed by Hurricane Melissa.

She noted that although several communities were initially cut off following the hurricane, access has since been restored, even as residents continue to grapple with water, electricity, and communication outages.