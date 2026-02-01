Majority Of Montego Bay Businesses Back In Operation Post-hurricane Melissa

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jason Russell, says despite the significant damage caused by Hurricane Melissa, the city is recovering remarkably, with the majority of businesses now operational.

“If you look at business here in Montego Bay, you would think it’s very slow, you’d think everything’s not where it should be or where it used to be. But if you put it in the context of post-Hurricane Melissa, you’ll be quite impressed,” he told JIS News.

Mr. Russell noted that while the Category Five Hurricane of October 28, 2025, significantly impacted the tourism sector and overall cash flow, the city is “functioning at a high level,” with telecommunications, power, water supply and road networks now restored.

He said the main challenge which remains is staffing, as many individuals are still traumatised and living in temporary shelters or without permanent housing.

“We still have rural communities [without telecommunications], and many people remain in a state of duress, finding it difficult to return to work. In addition, a significant number of staff have been laid off,” the Chamber President pointed out.

While acknowledging that psychosocial recovery among citizens may not be easily achieved, Mr. Russell suggested that economic fairs and job retraining initiatives could assist affected individuals in the recovery process.

The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with several stakeholders, organised a fair that assisted residents in recovering essential documents such as food handlers’ permits.

“Each person is unique. Some people just need a document… some people need housing,” Mr. Russell stated.

He expressed confidence that Montego Bay’s economic recovery, bolstered by stakeholder support and resources, will be robust — particularly in light of the city’s proven ability to bounce back from the challenges of the COVID‑19 pandemic.

“We were down and out. No tourists were coming in, no airports were open… everybody was locked up in their homes. But the immediate bounce-back was euphoric.

“I feel like that’s a possibility again. Once the hotels are open and people are coming, it’s going to be even better than pre-Melissa,” Mr. Russell stated optimistically.