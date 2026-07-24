Majority of Enterprises Supported by SDC Are Owned by Women

Women-led initiatives account for more than 60 per cent of the approximately 400 enterprises supported annually under the Social Development Commission (SDC) Local Economic Development Support Programme.

Executive Director of the SDC, Omar Frith, said the initiatives generate millions of dollars annually in income and create more than 1,200 jobs, demonstrating the critical role women play in strengthening local economies.

He was addressing the SDC St. James Women’s Empowerment and Opportunities Fair at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre, on July 23.

Mr. Frith emphasised that women should not be viewed as passive recipients of assistance but as creative contributors to national development.

“Women are not just recipients of service and support; women are creating opportunities and building our local economy, and so investment in you (women) is extremely important,” he said.

Mr. Frith said hosting the empowerment fair reflects the SDC’s commitment to empowering people and strengthening communities.

“We know that when women succeed, families become stronger, communities become resilient and local economies grow. Our nation prospers,” he noted.

The Executive Director also highlighted that nine of the organisation’s 14 parish managers are women, while women comprise half of its Directors, including one of its Deputy Executive Directors.

Mr. Frith expressed gratitude to the public and private-sector partners whose collaboration made the event possible.

The Women’s Empowerment and Opportunity Fair was coordinated by the SDC St. James Parish Office, in collaboration with the Flanker Community Development Committee, MBJ Airports Limited, Sandals International, the St. James Municipal Corporation and other public and private-sector partners.

It provided the participants with access to healthcare, employment opportunities, business support services, training, networking and other resources aimed at fostering economic independence and community development.