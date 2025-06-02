Major Infrastructure Works in Progress at May Pen Hospital

Major infrastructure works are under way at May Pen Hospital to ease congestion, improve safety, and enhance service delivery, in response to increasing demand from Clarendon and neighbouring parishes.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, outlined the improvements during a tour of the facility in Clarendon, on Friday (May 30), noting that the hospital is operating beyond its designed capacity.

“This hospital is originally 170 beds but I am told that sometimes the demand goes up to 250 beds or even more in some instances when you have the rush,” the Minister said.

“The population expansion in Clarendon, as well as in St. Catherine and maybe as far as St. Ann along the borders, places a lot more pressure on this facility,” he continued.

Among the key works in progress are upgrades to the emergency driveway and staff parking, which are part of a broader car park relocation effort. Two new car parks have been constructed at a cost of approximately $180 million.

“This will create a more orderly environment… more orderly parking and the emergency driveway for those who require emergency,” the Minister said.

The original car park, he noted, will become the site of a proposed outpatient specialist clinic, which is awaiting Cabinet approval.

“I’m hoping that over the next week or so, subject to Cabinet’s approval, is a $600-million-plus award of a contract to build a new outpatient specialist clinic,” the Minister said.

“This will mean adding some additional services – specialist services in a new facility – that will provide for both patients and doctors and their support teams to provide services to the expanding demand,” he added.

Work is also progressing on the hospital’s perimeter wall, which is being carried out in phases, to enhance the security of the facility.

“If you look behind you, you will see the perimeter wall, which is complete in the first phase with another section to be done. All told, it will be about $100 million because we need to secure the premises. And that is going to be continued in the months to come,” Dr. Tufton said.

The Minister also mentioned plans to expand bed capacity through a proposed $25-million investment, as well as efforts to strengthen staffing.

“What we need to do is to fill the staff complement we have, so I’m going to be working with the SMO (Senior Medical Officer) for that,” he said.

Looking beyond the May Pen Hospital, Dr. Tufton emphasised the need to operationalise the Chapelton Community Hospital and further support Lionel Town Hospital to ease pressure on the main facility.

He also cited plans to establish three new health centres under the Health Systems Strengthening Programme (HSSP) – Mocho Health Centre, May Pen North, and May Pen East.

“We have improved the services; we are expanding the infrastructure. It’s always a work in progress… but I believe the people of the parish will be better off for the work that is being done,” the Minister said.