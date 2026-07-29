Major Healthcare Deliveries Last Year Despite Hurricane

Jamaica’s health sector recorded significant progress during 2025 despite widespread disruption caused by Hurricane Melissa as the Government continued efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery, improve population health outcomes and reform the primary healthcare system.

The achievements are outlined in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ) 2025, which provides a comprehensive assessment of the country’s development.

While Hurricane Melissa disrupted health service delivery, damaged infrastructure and heightened the risk of waterborne and vector-borne diseases, the sector mounted a coordinated response to maintain critical healthcare services.

The PIOJ said the emergency response included the deployment of 604 international medical personnel and 500 local healthcare workers, establishment of field hospitals and the treatment of more than 8,900 people in emergency medical facilities. These interventions helped to address immediate healthcare needs while limiting the impact of the disaster on vulnerable communities.

The report noted that investments under the Health Systems Strengthening Programme (HSSP) continued throughout the year, with construction and rehabilitation works undertaken at several health centres.

It added that the implementation of Electronic Health Records also advanced through pilot facilities, supporting the Government’s drive to improve efficiency, patient care and the overall management of health information.

International development partners continued to play an important role in strengthening the resilience and capacity of the health sector, with support focused on climate-resilient health systems, HIV prevention and treatment, immunisation, maternal and child health, mental health, emergency preparedness and environmental health, reinforcing Jamaica’s ability to respond to existing and emerging public health challenges.

Among the major accomplishments highlighted in the ESSJ were the operationalisation of Jamaica’s second oxygen plant, expansion of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative certification programme, implementation of the Electronic Immunisation Registry, continued support for the U-Matter youth mental health chatline, strengthening of laboratory surveillance systems, and ongoing investments in nuclear medicine and public health research.

The PIOJ said these initiatives represent important steps in improving the quality, accessibility and resilience of healthcare services across the island.

The Institute noted that the Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2025 continues to provide comprehensive data and analysis on developments across the country’s economic, social and environmental sectors.

It said the report measures Jamaica’s progress towards achieving the National Goals and Outcomes of Vision 2030 Jamaica – National Development Plan, while supporting the monitoring of priorities outlined in the Medium-Term Socio-Economic Policy Framework (MTF) 2024–2027.