Major Health Facilities to Open In 2026/27

Several major health facilities are slated to be opened during fiscal year 2026/27, according to Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.

Making his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 12), Dr. Tufton said the improved facilities form part of the Government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

He indicated that the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) and the Western Child and Adolescent Hospital in St. James will be opened in the 2026/27 financial year, while three major comprehensive health centres – St. Jago, Old Harbour, and Greater Portmore in St. Catherine – are scheduled to open in the 2026 calendar year.

The Minister explained that, despite delays in fully reopening CRH, “we are now on the final stretch”.

“It’s been a long journey… it’s been a significant challenge but this financial year is the year… that the Cornwall Regional Hospital will be open to the people of western Jamaica and to the public,” Dr. Tufton said.

He pointed out that, in total, the two hospitals and three health centres are projected to handle approximately 700,000 visits per year.

“Cornwall Regional Hospital will have some 430 beds, 12 operating theatres, ICUs (Intensive Care Units) and high-dependency units, and imaging [among other features],” Dr. Tufton outlined.

The Western Child and Adolescent Hospital will feature 220 beds and offer more than 20 specialties and subspecialties in collaboration with CRH, serving patients from birth to 17 years old.

The hospital boasts four Operating Theatres, a 15-bed ICU, diagnostics to include MRI and a range of services such as a 24-bed Special Care Nursery.

The health facilities in St. Catherine will provide much-needed additional space for specialised services, along with more comfortable environments for both patients and healthcare workers.

The facilities will be equipped with modern technology, including essential diagnostic tools such as 12-channel ECG machines, laboratory microscopes, audiometry equipment for hearing tests, crash carts, defibrillators, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, mobile suction machines, and advanced diagnostic equipment such as digital X-ray machines.

Additionally, Dr. Tufton noted that the new six storey wing at the Spanish Town Hospital is scheduled for completion by mid next year, emphasising that the expanded facility will deliver significant improvements for the people of St. Catherine.

It will also include an endoscopy unit, a surgical suite with multiple operating theatres, intensive care and high-dependency units, as well as general and specialty wards with isolation rooms.

Dr. Tufton added that infrastructure redevelopment will be undertaken at several other facilities, including the University Hospital of the West Indies, Bellevue Hospital, and Kingston Public Hospital.

“With the health infrastructure will come diagnostics. So the issues around MRIs and imaging will be addressed with the opening of these facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton reported that, last year, the public health system recorded approximately 1.15 million patient visits to hospitals and 1.596 million visits to health centres.

“We have continued the trend of shifting visits more to health centres than to hospitals. We did 44,000 diagnostics tests, [conducted] 75,000 surgeries, while some 770,000 Jamaicans benefited from drugs from the National Health Fund Drug Serv Pharmacies,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that this was achieved with a total staff complement of nearly 24,000 healthcare workers.

He further noted that efforts will continue to address and improve the challenges currently facing the sector.