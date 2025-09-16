Major Focus on Ozone Layer September 16

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) will join the international community on Tuesday, September 16, in celebrating World Ozone Day, under the theme ‘From Science to Global Action’.

The theme underscores the critical role of science in alerting the world to emerging challenges in protecting the ozone layer and addressing climate change.

Substances such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) have posed major challenges for developing countries over the years.

However, in 2006, Jamaica became one of the first developing countries to successfully phase out CFCs, completing the process four years ahead of the global schedule. This landmark achievement earned the country international recognition and demonstrated Jamaica’s strong commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.

Since then, the country has continued its work to eliminate HCFCs, the transitional replacements for CFCs. These efforts have been supported by continuous training and capacity-building for partners in the refrigeration and air-conditioning sector, the development of legislation to strengthen enforcement and regulation, and sustained public education and awareness campaigns.

The National Ozone Unit (NOU) at NEPA, established in 1997, continues to serve as the focal point for coordinating efforts in the Refrigeration and Air-conditioning sector, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Government of Jamaica, and private-sector stakeholders.

Earlier this year, NEPA deepened its collaborative framework by signing a memorandum of understanding with HEART/NSTA Trust, the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica, the Caribbean Maritime University, and CAC2000 Ltd.

Through this partnership, seven Refrigerant Recovery, Recycling, and Reclamation (RRR&R) Centres have been established across the island.

These facilities are designed not only to serve as research and teaching hubs but also to promote the responsible life-cycle management of refrigerants, ensuring their use and disposal contribute to environmental protection.

Commenting on Jamaica’s progress, Manager of the National Ozone Unit and National Ozone Officer at NEPA, Vivian Blake, said that “Jamaica’s early achievements in phasing out harmful substances reflect our nation’s commitment to the environment and sustainable development”.

“This year’s theme reminds us that science must continue to guide our actions, ensuring that we build resilience for future generations,” he said.

As part of this year’s observance of World Ozone Day, NEPA will undertake several initiatives to engage schools, students, and the wider public. Outreach activities will be held with St. Hugh’s High, Convent of Mercy Alpha Academy, and Wolmer’s Girls’ School to introduce students to careers in the cooling sector, supporting the United Nations-endorsed agenda to mainstream gender and encourage the participation of women and girls.

In addition, grades 10 and 11 students at Gaynstead High School will participate in a career talk designed to spark interest in refrigeration and air conditioning, an area identified as both essential and under-represented.

The observance will also include public engagement through updates to the NOU webpage, highlighting key developments, partnerships, and project achievements.

NEPA will also participate in interviews with mainstream media to raise awareness of ozone protection efforts, while its social media platforms will amplify messages and stimulate national dialogue around the observance.