Major Cleanup Project in Hoist Brissett, Hanover

There has been a major community cleanup and beautification project in Hoist Brissett, Hanover, underscoring the importance of partnership between the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and residents in maintaining a clean and sustainable environment.

The initiative, led by the NSWMA through its regional arm, WPM Waste Management Limited, formed part of the activities to observe Earth Day on April 22. It focused on promoting proper solid waste management practices, while enhancing the physical appearance of the community.

The Hoist Brissett project included the clearing and beautification of an illegal dump site, along with the installation of garbage bins secured with protective grills to prevent them from being overturned.

A ‘No Dumping’ sign was also erected to discourage illegal disposal of waste.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Community Relations Manager at NSWMA, Sharnon Williams, described the Earth Day initiative as a meaningful step towards improving living conditions.

“We are seeking the partnership of the communities within which we have these beautification [projects] because we want them to live in a cleaner surrounding and a healthier one too, whereby you don’t have illegal dump sites at the entrance to your community,” she said.

Ms. Williams noted that prior engagement with residents played a key role in the success of the project.

She explained that the NSWMA team visited the Hoist Brissett community ahead of Earth Day to meet with residents, an effort that resulted in strong support and active participation during the cleanup exercise.

“The partnership is working, so far. They came out, and that is to show that they are interested in seeing their community looking better,” Ms. Williams said.

She further emphasised that while the NSWMA has the mandate to collect and dispose of waste in an environmentally sound manner, achieving a clean Jamaica requires collective responsibility.

Sustained improvements, she pointed out, depend on ongoing collaboration, with residents playing their part by properly storing and disposing of their garbage.

As part of wider Earth Day activities in Hanover, WPM also carried out a beautification exercise in Lucea. An area previously developed into a garden was refreshed with new plants and repainting.

The initiative was supported by the second runner-up in the Miss Jamaica World pageant, Brianna Foster, who holds the Miss Earth title, along with members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), who partnered with the team to conduct public education and sensitisation on proper waste disposal practices in the town centre.