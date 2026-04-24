Major Agro-Processors to Buy 600,000 Pounds of Scallion from New Forest Agro-Park

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, has confirmed that through direct intervention the Ministry has secured commitments from major agro-processors to move over 600,000 pounds of scallion from the New Forest Agro-Park in Manchester, which has excess production of the crop.

He made the announcement at the Agro-Invest Corporation (AIC) Farmers’ Market 2026, held on Thursday (April 23) at the AMC Complex on Spanish Town Road in Kingston.

The market was held in recognition of Farmers’ Month and provided a market for farmers from agro-parks and other farming groups to sell their produce.

Minister Green noted that farmers in agro-parks should have clear contracts with agro-processors that inform them how many crops to produce.

“I have said to the agro-processors, we don’t want to go back down that road, because all these farmers should have a clear contract for how much they are to produce. And, thankfully, after we met with the agro-processors a couple of weeks ago, [they] committed and have started to move the scallion in the [New Forest] area,” Minister Green said.

He expressed gratitude to GraceKennedy Foods, which committed to purchasing 300,000 pounds of scallion, and have already moved 44,000 pounds this week.

Walkerswood Caribbean Foods has also committed to buying 125,000 pounds, with the Ministry providing transportation assistance beginning this Sunday.

This is in addition to 200,000 pounds of scallion that other agro-processors have committed to taking.

“We know to get real return from agriculture you have to move from primary production. And as such, we have said to the Agro-Invest, you must be that link. Let us find out what the processors need, the quantities and the price point, and work with the farmers to supply that,” Minister Green urged.

He noted that while the agricultural sector has had success in recovering from the damage sustained during Hurricane Melissa, other areas such as tourism have not fully recovered, thereby reducing the markets the agro-park farmers typically depend on.

He affirmed the Ministry’s commitment that assistance will be provided to farmers who are struggling to find markets for their produce.

“We’re going to hold your hands; we’re going to keep initiatives like this; we’re going to work with the agro-processors to ensure that you get the support,” Minister Green committed.

Looking forward, the Minister emphasised that the AIC should seek opportunities for export, especially considering the high volume of great quality crops being produced in the country.

He highlighted near-shore markets such as the Cayman Islands that could benefit from local onions, Irish potatoes and scallion.

The Minister noted that Jamaica’s produce, including Scotch bonnet peppers, ginger, onions and turmeric are of the highest quality, and flavours are incomparable and irreplicable anywhere else.

“So, what we need to do now is, through [AIC], target these near-shore markets,” Minister Green suggested.

He noted that this aligns with the region’s goal of reducing extra-regional imports by 25 per cent by 2030, asserting that Jamaica should lead the way in supplying this produce to its Caribbean neighbours.