Maggotty Gets Facelift on Labour Day

Maggotty was the focal point of Labour Day activities in St. Elizabeth on Friday (May 23) as dozens of volunteers came out to undertake cleaning and beautification works throughout the town.

In keeping with the Labour Day 2025 theme, ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’, the day’s activities entailed the planting of flowers and trees, particularly at the community roundabout, to enhance aesthetics and the natural environment.

There was also extensive drain cleaning to improve water flow and prevent flooding issues that have affected the community, and the removal of garbage and debris from various sites in and around the township.

Chairman of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Black River, Richard Solomon, commended the strong community response from residents of Ipswich, Maggotty, and surrounding areas, who came out early in the morning to participate in the project.

The high turnout demonstrates the community’s belief in the environmental protection theme and their commitment to serving as environmental stewards, he told JIS News.

Mayor Salmon said he is in strong support of the Labour Day focus, noting that too many people have been taking the environment for granted without considering future generations.

“Jamaica is our own beautiful paradise but it’s also part of an integrated world and we have to all play our part,” he pointed out.

“Under this theme for Labour Day, we are trying to see how best we can lower our carbon footprint and improve the environment on a whole,” he emphasised.

For his part, Councillor of the Ipswich Division, Clinton Samuels, told JIS News that he was pleased that the Corporation has chosen his division for the parish Labour Day project.