Lystra Primary and Infant School Establishes Citrus Orchard Under ‘Jamaica Moves’ Initiative

Students and staff at Lystra Primary and Infant School in Somerset, St. Thomas, are poised to benefit from a newly planted citrus orchard, established under the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ ‘Jamaica Moves in Schools’ initiative.

The activity, held on Tuesday (October 14), forms part of the requirements under the programme.

Additional stipulations include students participating in three five-minute stretch breaks each school day, along with one hour of physical activity per week, conducted outside of their regular Physical Education classes.

Schools are also required to observe a weekly Fruit or Vegetable Day and designate one day each week when only water is served as the beverage of choice.

In addition, each participating school is expected to establish a club, tasked with executing a yearly or term-based project.

At Lystra Primary and Infant School, the designated project is the development of a citrus orchard.

The institution is among those receiving dedicated support from the St. Thomas Health Department through the programme.

Speaking during the project launch ceremony, Parish Health Education Officer Carlene Anderson-Douglas, explained that the orchard will provide children with fresh fruit throughout the week, while any surplus may be sold to support the school’s canteen and other initiatives.

She noted that Lystra Primary and Infant is the only primary and infant school in St. Thomas selected to establish an orchard under the Jamaica Moves in Schools initiative.

Age-appropriate health screenings were also conducted at the institution, where students benefited from the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ ‘Know Your Numbers’ campaign, as well as eye and hearing assessments.

Emphasising that “health cannot be separated and put into different compartments”, Mrs. Anderson-Douglas highlighted the importance of addressing both mental and physical well-being as integral components of the Jamaica Moves in Schools initiative.

She encouraged the students to stay active or begin engaging in physical activity as a vital step in preventing non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

Mrs. Anderson-Douglas also urged them to take pride in caring for the newly planted orchard, fostering a sense of ownership.

For his part, St. Thomas Health Services Parish Manager, Dr. Steve Riley, reminded the students that Jamaica Moves promotes healthy living – encouraging the choice of fruits over sweets, and nutritious meals and vegetables over less wholesome alternatives.

He urged them to prioritise their health and well-being, emphasising the importance of caring for their mental health by speaking with a trusted adult whenever they feel stressed or sad.

Following the formal ceremony, the tree-planting exercise was expertly facilitated by the St. Thomas parish office of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), with active participation from students, staff, parents, and other stakeholders.