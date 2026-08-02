Lucea Fish Sanctuary Office Officially Opened

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, says the official opening of the Lucea Fish Sanctuary Office marks another important step in safeguarding Jamaica’s marine resources, while securing the livelihoods of present and future generations of fishers.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Hanover on July 29, Minister Green said the establishment of the office will strengthen the management of the Lucea Fish Sanctuary, which forms part of the Government’s wider strategy to restore fish populations, protect biodiversity and enhance food security.

“These sanctuaries are critical in our drive to ensure that we create a better future for generations to come,” he said.

The Minister noted that fish sanctuaries serve as protected conservation areas where strict measures are implemented to preserve marine ecosystems and encourage the regeneration of fish stocks.

Mr. Green emphasised that expanding Jamaica’s network of fish sanctuaries is essential, noting that declining nearshore fish populations have forced many fishers to travel farther offshore in search of a viable catch.

“What we’re really doing is investing in the life of our fishermen and women. What we’re really doing is trying to ensure that we protect our food security,” he said.

The Minister commended the Lucea Fishers Association for championing the initiative and acknowledged the contributions of several partners, including the Oracabessa Marine Trust, Sandals Foundation, the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme, Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), and other stakeholders whose support helped make the project a reality.

He also praised local fishers who have volunteered as wardens, noting that their commitment will be critical to safeguarding the sanctuary and ensuring that conservation measures deliver long-term benefits.

“The most important partners are the fishers… you have the task to ensure that the other fishers recognize that this is for their own benefit,” Mr. Green underscored.

The Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting Jamaica’s fishing communities through continued investment in marine conservation.

“We have to set up an ecosystem that they can really get the returns so that they can continue to strengthen their families, to strengthen their communities, and to strengthen our country. This is what today is about,” he said.