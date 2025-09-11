Lucea and Esher Primary Chart Strategic Course for Academic Excellence in 2025/26

Principals and educators at Lucea Primary and Esher Primary School in Hanover are charting a course towards academic excellence in the 2025/26 academic year, prioritising student achievement, parental engagement, and holistic development.

On Monday (September 8), Lucea Primary School recorded an exceptional turnout of parents on the opening day of the new school term, underscoring a strengthened commitment to student achievement.

Principal, Yasmin Anderson-Jackson, noted that this reflected a growing enthusiasm for active parental engagement in students’ academic journeys – a promising signal for the 2025/26 academic year.

She said the school is determined to achieve its mission of academic excellence through strengthened partnerships among teachers, students, and parents.

“We have a whole lot of different programmes and new things that we are looking forward to. My hope is that our mission and our vision for this year will come true with all the collaborations that we have been doing. I know that we are going to have good results this year,” the Principal shared.

Teachers at Lucea Primary School have also voiced optimism for the new academic term.

Spanish teacher, Othneil Morgan, said his instructional approach will emphasise creativity and inclusivity, ensuring that every student is supported.

“As teachers, we try to be creative, and we try to ensure that we cater to all the different learning styles,” he stated.

For her part, Literacy Coordinator, Jodi-Ann Campbell, reaffirmed her commitment to advancing reading proficiency across all grade levels, with a clear objective that students exit Lucea Primary reading at or above their expected standard.

“That’s what we’re looking for as a school. We’re looking for a partnership between, not only teachers and students but also our parents being integrally involved in helping us to mould their children,” she said.

Parent, Shaense Davis, said her son was eager to begin the new school year, “He said to me, ‘Mommy, you don’t have to come to school with me this morning. I can manage myself’,” she shared.

Principal of Esher Primary School in Lucea, Anthonette Wright, reported a seamless reopening, attributing the smooth transition to well-structured orientation sessions conducted in the weeks leading up to September 8.

Ms. Wright said the school’s focus for the 2025/26 academic year is, “moving from good to great”, a direction buoyed by strong outcomes from a recent National Education Inspectorate (NEI) inspection.

She emphasised that targeted support is being provided to students with special needs and those requiring academic intervention.

Esher Primary School is also actively integrating new students into its learning community, including third-grade transferee Kevontae Scafe.

Kevontae expressed enthusiasm about joining the institution and conveyed a strong determination to succeed.

“I was so excited, and now I’m here… so I’m overjoyed,” he shared with JIS News.