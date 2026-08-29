Lt. Karl Bryan Installed as Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Richmond, Virginia

Jamaican-born retired United States (US) Navy officer, Lieutenant Karl M. Bryan, USN (Ret.), was formally installed as Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday, August 23, during a ceremony attended by members of the Jamaican Diaspora, as well as state and local officials, family members and friends.

The ceremony, held at Carena’s Jamaican Grill in Richmond, marked the restoration of Jamaica’s honorary consular representation in the city.

In introducing Lieutenant Bryan, Consul at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC, Chantal Edwards, highlighted his distinguished military career, professional achievements, and 37 years of dedicated service to the Jamaican community in Richmond.

“This ceremony marks the culmination of a lifetime devoted to service, leadership and advocacy. As he assumes the responsibilities of Honorary Consul, Lieutenant Bryan becomes only the second person to hold this esteemed position in Richmond, renewing a proud tradition of Jamaican honorary consular representation in the city that spans nearly four decades,” she said

Mrs. Edwards noted that Honorary Consuls play a vital role in supporting Jamaican nationals overseas by providing guidance on passport and citizenship matters, facilitating certain notarial services, and assisting citizens during emergencies and other times of need.

She added that Honorary Consuls also serve as important bridges between Jamaica and their host communities, fostering economic, cultural, social and educational ties, while strengthening engagement with the Jamaican Diaspora.

“Lieutenant Bryan has expressed a clear commitment to advancing Jamaica’s interests in the Commonwealth of Virginia and deepening the bonds between Jamaica and its diaspora community. Given his distinguished record of service, proven leadership and deep connection to both Jamaica and Richmond, we are confident that he will discharge these responsibilities with integrity, distinction and dedication,” Mrs. Edwards stated.

Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., at the Embassy, Lishann Salmon, delivered the keynote address and formally presented Lieutenant Bryan with his Writ of Commission, officially installing him as Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Richmond, Virginia.

She said the appointment forms part of the Government of Jamaica’s strategic effort to strengthen its honorary consular network across the United States, expand its presence in key communities and regions, and deepen engagement with the Jamaican Diaspora.

Describing an honorary consular appointment as fundamentally “an appointment of trust”, she said Lieutenant Bryan’s military career, international business experience and long-standing community involvement have equipped him with the discipline, leadership skills and professional networks needed to represent Jamaica effectively.

Ms. Salmon also highlighted opportunities to deepen ties between Jamaica and Virginia in areas such as tourism, logistics, agriculture, education, technology, manufacturing, the creative industries and professional services.

She encouraged members of the Jamaican community to support the new Honorary Consul, share their ideas, and identify opportunities to further strengthen Jamaica’s engagement and presence throughout Virginia.

In accepting the appointment, Lieutenant Bryan expressed gratitude to the Government of Jamaica, the Embassy, his family, friends and the Jamaican community for their confidence in him and their unwavering support.

He described the appointment as one of the highest honours he has received and said his mission would be guided by four principles: “service, partnership, opportunity and community.”

Lieutenant Bryan pledged to ensure that Jamaicans across Richmond and the wider Commonwealth of Virginia know that his office is available to support them.

He also committed to working closely with the Embassy and Jamaica’s other Honorary Consuls to identify opportunities that will benefit the community.

Lieutenant Bryan placed particular emphasis on engaging young people, encouraging them to participate in community and international programmes and develop skills in technology, languages and other areas that will help them compete in an increasingly dynamic global environment.

“We want to welcome every Jamaican who comes here,” Lieutenant Bryan said, encouraging newcomers to connect with the Jamaican community and become actively involved rather than remaining isolated.

He also expressed his commitment to helping cultivate the next generation of Jamaican leaders, noting that he hopes young people will be equipped to assume leadership roles and eventually carry forward the work of Jamaica’s honorary consular network.

Special recognition was accorded to former Honorary Consul, Beryl Walters-Riley, who attended the ceremony and was commended for more than 20 years of dedicated service to Jamaica and the Jamaican community in Virginia.

Her presence underscored the continuity of Jamaica’s honorary consular representation in Richmond and highlighted the strong foundation built through her many years of dedicated service.

The ceremony concluded with community members congratulating Honorary Consul Bryan and pledging their support as he assumes his new role of strengthening ties between Jamaica, its Diaspora and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Members of the Jamaican Diaspora across Virginia may contact the Office of the Honorary Consul or access information about its services through its official website – consuljaric.org.