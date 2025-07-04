Loshusan New Kingston a Signal of Confidence in the Economy – Minister Mckenzie

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says the investment being made by the Loshusan family in the construction of a supermarket in New Kingston is a signal of confidence in the Jamaican economy.

“We are receiving signals that are saying to us that the business community has immense confidence in the economic programmes of the Government and you are committed to investing in Jamaica,” he said.

“You have chosen to invest at this time and this speaks volumes to the kind of country that we have and the present state of the economy,” he added.

The Minister was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Loshusan Supermarket in New Kingston on Tuesday (July 1).

The project will entail remodelling of the existing John R. Wong Supermarket and will include a drive-through to facilitate an e-commerce pickup service and a food hall.

The first phase of the project will include construction of a multi-level parking garage.

Minister McKenzie said he has witnessed the family-owned business develop into a world-class enterprise, and the Loshusans must be commended because “this is taking the business of supermarket to a different level in Jamaica”.

“This development means more jobs for Jamaicans. This development means that more people will spend more money and the more money that is spent, the more the economy grows,” he noted.

Minister of Justice, Hon Delroy Chuck, commended the Loshusan family for their foresight in undertaking the project, while Member of Parliament for St. Andrew South Eastern, Julian Robinson said the development, particularly the parking garage, will benefit persons who want to do business in the New Kingston area.

Chief Executive Officer of Loshusan Supermarket, Bruce Loshusan, said the development marks the continuation of a dream rooted in three generations of hard work, family values, community service, and the belief that access to quality goods should come with care.

“We wanted it to be a place that reflects the spirit and vibes of this country and the legacy of our family. We are proud of our contribution to the supermarket industry and in the growth of the Jamaican economy on our country,” he said.