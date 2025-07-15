LOGOS Hope Docks in Kingston July 19

The world’s largest floating book fair, Logos Hope, returns to the island on July 19.

The ship will be docked in Kingston at the Cement Coal Pier for one month, until August 19, then sail into Montego Bay from August 22 to September 14.

Opening hours in Kingston are Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Montego Bay opening hours will soon be announced.

“We invite all book lovers to come on board and enjoy the different titles,” said Project Coordinator, Logos Hope, Ema Smithdorff, during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank at the agency’s Television Department in Kingston on Tuesday (July 15).

While Logos Hope is affectionately known as a ‘book ship’ and offers more than 5,000 titles for sale at affordable prices, the experience goes far beyond books and provides a great experience for persons who may not be avid readers.

“Logos hope is more than just books. We have the crew coming from different nationalities. You can interact with them, make friends and know more about the different nationalities and also come and participate in the different events,” said Miss Smithdorff.

Persons wishing to visit the Logos Hope will be required to pay an entry fee of $500; however, children under 12 and seniors over 65 years are free.

Miss Smithdorff said that once aboard the vessel persons will be provided with information about how to enjoy the bookfair.

“They will give you a guide about how to go through. It’s a one-way route so you will know how to purchase the books and the different goods that we have. After the bookfair, there will be a storyline that you can enjoy – the journey of life of a boy and a father how they show their love to each other,” said Miss Smithdorff.

With the entry fee, persons will be able to enjoy an interactive and conversational event called the ‘Cultural Fair’ on August 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There will also be a ‘Meet the World’ event featuring cultural performances from different nationalities. It will be held on August 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and admission is $600.

Visitors will be able to purchase ice cream, drinks and snacks at the international cafe as well as interact with the international crew on board.

The return of Logos Hope marks the 15th visit of the ship to Jamaica, following previous trips by its sister ships Logos, Logos II and Doulos.

“Logos Hope is a vessel that is dedicated to share knowledge, help and hope to the countries that we visit,” said Miss Smithdorff.