Local Tech Firms Get Export-Readiness Support

Fourteen local tech firms are among entities benefiting from export-readiness support under Cohort IV of the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) Export Max programme.

These firms, which are involved in software development, e-commerce, digital marketing, among other areas, are being positioned to expand their reach and take advantage of opportunities in the international market.

The move is in keeping with JAMPRO’s efforts to create a competitive ecosystem of global service providers and exporters of tech-enabled services to raise the profile of Jamaica as a place for tech outsourcing.

Ten export-ready firms participated in the recently concluded Expo Jamaica 2025.

“We were intentional in incorporating our global digital services sector or tech firms in the programme to help them build access to markets,” Vice President for Exports at JAMPRO, Sonja Linton, told JIS News.

“The global digital services sector is growing and we see the tremendous economic benefits this can have for Jamaica. Where the world is going, Jamaica has the ability to capitalise on this industry,” she noted.

“We have moved from business process outsourcing (BPO) to the knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) sector,” Ms. Linton added.

In total, 57 companies have been onboarded under Cohort IV of Export Max.

In addition to the technology firms, the beneficiaries include entities involved in food and beverage, beauty and wellness, and the creative industries.

They are receiving support in capacity development, export promotion, and mentorship over a two-year period.

Ms. Linton said JAMPRO has plans to do a more comprehensive workshop on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) not just for the tech firms but for the cohort members in general.

“One of the things that we are emphasising is that technology is here to help persons, particularly entrepreneurs, to become more efficient in their operations,” she pointed out.

Launched in 2011, Export Max is designed to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of Jamaican companies, particularly micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME), to facilitate export growth and market access.

The programme provides various interventions, including capacity-building, advocacy, and market penetration support, to help companies improve their business performance and increase export sales.

It also works to improve the trade environment and provide access to working capital through grants and loans.

Cohort 1V is being implemented in partnership with the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) and the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA).

JAMPRO is providing technical support while the JBDC is facilitating capacity building through targeted interventions to equip participating firms to access and service identified export markets.

The JMEA will pair participants with mentors from established entities across various industries to benefit from shared services and knowledge, and connection to distributors in targeted markets.