Local Tech Companies Demonstrate Innovative Solutions They Can Provide

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) Innovation Exchange Pitch brought together 11 local tech companies and representatives across various industries to demonstrate the innovative solutions they can provide for the domestic and international markets.

Held on Wednesday (June 18), at JAMPRO’s New Kingston offices, the Innovation Exchange Pitch aimed to raise awareness about the capabilities of Jamaican tech companies among corporate leaders, government officials, and the JAMPRO leadership team.

Addressing the opening ceremony, JAMPRO President, Sublette Cox, said the initiative aimed to provide direct access to local business and industry leaders, as well as to highlight the importance of promoting Jamaican tech services locally and internationally.

“We started working in earnest with the tech industry in 2023 when we first launched our Technology Innovation District (TID) Accelerator Project. For the JAMPRO team, it has been a learning process in just understanding (Jamaica’s tech industry and the needs),” she said.

The Pitch also aimed to promote greater collaboration between public and private-sector firms and Jamaican tech businesses, both locally and internationally.

President Cox said emergence of the local tech industry represents a departure from traditional products that are typically associated with the Jamaican brand.

“There are a number of Jamaican companies that also don’t know what our tech companies are doing. This is really an opportunity for our private-sector partners, our public-sector partners, alongside our JAMPRO team, to learn more about what Jamaica has to offer within the technology industry,” she added.

By offering a platform for Jamaican tech firms to showcase their services, the event aimed to foster new business opportunities and create deeper engagement with the local market to foster broader organisational engagement with Jamaican tech firms.

Meanwhile, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Resolve IT Limited, Almando Cox, told JIS News that while the Government and local companies currently utilise the services of local tech talent, more can be done to promote and deepen these relationships.

“This kind of awareness, connection and networking definitely will go a far way to enlighten the community, the sectors, the leaders, that these technologies and solution providers exist. I welcome this [collaboration] so we can connect tech solution providers with leaders and other stakeholders,” he said.

The Pitch was hosted by JAMPRO’s Export Max Programme, designed to address critical gaps in the understanding of Jamaica’s tech sector.