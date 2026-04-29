Local Suppliers Invited to Register for Speed Networking Event by May 1

Director, Tourism Linkages Network, Carolyn McDonald-Riley, is encouraging local suppliers to register for the upcoming Speed Networking event, ahead of the May 1 deadline.

The event, a key platform for fostering partnerships between local producers and tourism entities, facilitates a series of pre-scheduled 15-minute meetings between suppliers and decision-makers such as owners, general managers and chief executive officers.

The annual Speed Networking event is slated for May 7 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

“We want persons to register because when you get a foot in, you have no idea where the opportunity lies,” Mrs. McDonald-Riley told JIS News.

Interested participants can register via the TEF Instagram page @tefjamaica, on its website at https://tef.gov.jm/, and through the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) website.

Mrs. McDonald-Riley informed that the structured format of the event enables thousands of meetings to take place within a single day, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., using a matchmaking platform that aligns suppliers with buyers based on their interests.

“We are anticipating over 20 properties, which we call buyers, to be present. So far, we have had over 101 suppliers registered, but that number usually climbs significantly,” said Mrs. McDonald-Riley.

She highlighted several priority areas identified by the tourism sector, including entertainment, chemicals and cleaning products, furniture and bedding, food and beverage, fresh produce, aromatherapy, jewellery, arts and crafts, uniforms, printing and packaging, as well as services such as website development, graphic design and maintenance.

However, she emphasised that the event remains open to all categories of suppliers.

“If there is any other category that someone might find themselves unique, please do not hesitate to register, because the tourism industry is very inclusive and whatever service you provide, we can use,” she said.

Mrs. McDonald-Riley further indicated that since its inception in 2016, the Speed Networking initiative has generated approximately $1 billion in earnings for participating small businesses, based on reported figures.

Companies such as Wix by Grey, Paris Ruby, Morgan’s Creek, Candy Delight, Herald Printers, CPJ, Body by Roxanne and Tijoux have all recorded significant gains through their participation.

“Both sides benefit from having companies with strong, beautiful, awesome Jamaican products. Our hotel industry is better off from it. It is right here at the doorstep, and our persons are very professional in providing what is needed. On the flip side, our suppliers earn money from what we call an export industry, similar to exporting your products overseas, just that the market is right here, said Mrs. McDonald-Riley.

There is no registration fee to participate but attendees are required to cover the cost of lunch.

“This is an opportunity for us to put Jamaica first – what we call ‘local first’. We are looking forward to more persons registering and taking advantage of this platform,” she added.