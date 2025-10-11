Local Entrepreneurs Urged to Invest in the Country

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is calling on Jamaican investors to capitalize on the current favourable economic environment to invest in the country.

“The Government has created economic certainty, a proper regulatory environment, an environment where [investors] can get access to credit that they must take advantage of,” Dr. Holness stated.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the 68,000 square foot, three-story Boot 2 commercial complex in Drax Hall, St. Ann, on Friday, October 10.

Dr. Holness cited owner and operator of the Boot Service Station, Wayne Boothe, as one of the new and emerging class of Jamaican investors who are driving economic transformation.

He noted that the development of Boot 2, represents the continuation of the Jamaica vision—one centred on sustainable growth, innovation, and the spirit of self-reliance.

“So, it gives me great pleasure to join you this afternoon to break ground for the construction of Boot 2, a modern service complex which will become the hub of this area and will redefine the experience that residents and visitors have along the north coast,” Dr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister noted that the development will give way for a new urban space in the parish, while adding that it is one that could potentially evolve into a new town, urban centre or commercial zone.

“It is important to signal to the country that the investments that are taking place are not only or always led by our already established investors. There are many, I would like to term them, new investors emerging. A new class,” Dr. Holness said.

Boot 2 will feature a range of modern amenities designed to serve both residents and travellers. The project will include a Wendy’s franchise, a full-service market with expanded offerings, entertainment facilities, flexible commercial spaces ranging from 700 to 15,000 square feet, and underground parking.

In addition, an overhead pedestrian bridge will link Boot 2 with the existing Boot Service Station across the Drax Hall roadway.

In the meantime, Chief Executive Officer of Boot, Alexcia Boothe, noted that as part of the entity’s corporate responsibility, Boot will also beautify and maintain 0.8 kilometres of the four-lane highway under the guidance of the National Works Agency and the St. Ann Municipal Corporation.

Ms. Boothe said this section will include modern, illuminated bus stops equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity that aligns with national plans to enhance the island’s infrastructure.

She said when completed, Boot 2 will serve as the premier rest stop and commercial complex along the north coast corridor.

“Our next location is Ironshore in Montego Bay [and it is] expected to be opened in 2026, with another location falling in 2027. Each of our developments means more jobs, more opportunity, more progress. This is intentional growth that mirrors the government’s dedication to developing every corner of Jamaica,” Ms. Boothe stated.

For his part, Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, praised the Boothe family for their foresight and investment, which has been instrumental in developing the north coast.

He added that the investment exemplifies how developers, government and agencies can “synergize” in supporting infrastructure and tourism.