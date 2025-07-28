Local Communities Will Be Active Participants in Harmony Cove Project – PM

As the Harmony Cove development is set to get under way, Government is committed to ensuring that local communities are not just spectators but also active participants in the undertaking.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, gave the pledge while delivering the keynote address at the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for the project in Duncans, Trelawny.

“By integrating the voices of residents and stakeholders, Harmony Cove aims to set a new standard for inclusive and sustainable tourism development,” he said.

He contended that when “our people” have a say in the direction of the industry, there is a sense of ownership and pride that benefits all.

“This sense of ownership fosters a deep commitment to protecting their investments and the industry’s future, creating a resilient and inclusive community that values stability and sustainable development,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that by feeling truly invested in the success of tourism, Jamaicans will be motivated to preserve their natural resources, uphold their cultural heritage, and work collectively to ensure long-term prosperity for generations to come.

Dr. Holness reiterated that the US$1-billion Harmony Cove development is for the people of Jamaica.

“This project is for the people — the vendors at Coronation Market, those in Duncans, Stewart Town, Wakefield, Clark’s Town. It’s for all Jamaicans. And, yes, the investors will profit, because we believe that profit and public benefit are not mutually exclusive,” he said.

The Harmony Cove development is a large-scale tourism project that includes several world-class golf courses, a luxury spa, marina facilities, commercial developments, luxury hotels, private residencies, and other amenities.

It will also include a hotel, casino, convention and entertainment centres, restaurants, and retail assets.

The project is part of Jamaica’s broader efforts to boost tourism, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth in the region. While having faced various delays and negotiations, it remains a significant initiative aimed at transforming Trelawny into a major Caribbean tourism hub.