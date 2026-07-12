Local Artisans Laud ‘Christmas In July’ Trade Show

For Jamaican artisans and entrepreneurs, Christmas does not come in December— it arrives in July.

The 12th annual Christmas in July trade show returned to the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston, transforming the venue into a bustling marketplace of approximately 180 exhibitors on July 9 and 10.

More than a two-day sales event, the exhibition served as a critical launchpad for Jamaican micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) by providing market exposure and corporate networking opportunities that aim to expand their businesses.

For social enterprises such as Golden Designs, the trade show is a lifeline for the Jamaica senior citizens that the venture seeks to empower.

Participating for the fifth consecutive year, founder Shelly-Ann Thompson highlights that the Christmas in July platform directly supports members of the older adult community by showcasing handmade crochet items, including bags and hats crafted entirely by senior citizens.

“We are a social enterprise, so the funding that comes through the sales of the products actually goes back to the senior citizen community. So, this is assisting in terms of alleviating old-age poverty and also assisting to provide income to our older adults who may be undergoing some form of financial difficulties,” Ms. Thompson explains.

She notes that Christmas in July remains one of her favourite exhibitions due to its unique ability to connect the business with diverse stakeholders.

Past partnerships forged at the event include collaborations with local sports associations to outfit Jamaican athletes and working with corporate partners who assist the enterprise in sourcing raw materials and securing retail shelf space.

“We will continue to participate every year once they will allow us,” Ms. Thompson emphasises.

A few booths over, Jay Khann Aesthetics captures nostalgia in a completely different medium.

Owner, Tamika Campbell creates miniature, hyper-realistic replicas of beloved local dishes and fruits crafted from clay and are dangled elegantly from earring hooks, keychains and necklaces.

Ms. Campbell’s journey began in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic while looking for a unique way to highlight Jamaica’s culture.

“Jamaica [is] really well-known for being so small, and one of the memorable or identifiable things about us is actually our food and everybody has their favourite Jamaican dish, so I figured it would be a good way for people to connect with a piece of their culture, to wear a piece of their culture,” Ms. Campbell says.

Now in her fourth year at the trade show, she has watched her pandemic pivot blossom into a thriving business.

Ms. Campbell shares that Christmas in July has allowed her to connect directly with her consumer base, and secure wholesale orders for retailers.

However, Ms. Campbell emphasises that the community aspect of the event is just as valuable.

“It is just a generally good opportunity to meet not just people who want to buy from us but to meet each other, so that we can collaborate and maybe inspire each other,” she adds.

Looking to the future, Ms. Campbell hopes to transition her passion into a full-time livelihood, with the ultimate dream of seeing her culturally rich designs worn by people across the island and beyond.

Members of the public and corporate buyers looking to support these local businesses can discover their products online.

For Golden Designs, individuals can visit their website at goldendesigns.org or follow them on Instagram @goldendesigns60, and Jay Khann Aesthetics is available via their website at jaykhanntings.com and on Instagram @jkaja876.